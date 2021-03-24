Prince Harry Just Got A HUGE New Job At Silicon Valley Startup! Whoa!

Who needs British taxpayers?!

Prince Harry just landed a job as chief impact officer for BetterUp, a $1 billion Silicon Valley startup that provides professional coaching, mental health advice, and immersive learning!

In an announcement shared on the company’s website, the Duke of Sussex said he hoped to use his own experiences using the “the power of transforming pain into purpose” to help clients with “proactive coaching” for personal development and “mental fitness” to achieve “an all-round better life.”

Harry isn’t just working for BetterUp, though. He’s a true believer in its services! Months after meeting CEO Alexi Robichaux through a mutual friend, the prince signed up for BetterUp’s life coaching and found it to be an invaluable resource. He said in the announcement:

“I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.”

And none for Buckingham Palace staffers!

Meghan Markle’s husband went on to say that BetterUp’s mission is to change the conversation about seeking mental health assistance, adding:

“Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren’t able to focus on their mental health until they’re forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help.”

AH-Mazing!

As for what he’ll be doing specifically, Harry said his goals as CIO will be to “lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations.”

He’ll also be working on product strategy and advising on collaborations with mental health charities — something the 36-year-old already has experience with. Robichaux didn’t reveal how much Harry would be paid or whether he’s been handed shares in the business, but noted in the release that CIO is “a meaningful and meaty role.”

This is the Duke’s first official position at a private company since he stepped down from being a working member of the royal family over a year ago. He and Meg have also signed multi-million dollar deals to make content for Spotify and Netflix — so it sounds like Harry will be quite the busy bee!

What do U think about Harry's new gig? Read the full announcement HERE.

