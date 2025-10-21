Prince William Plans To Treat Harry & Meghan Like Prince Andrew: REPORT

For years now, Prince William has been contemplating how to cut off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family for good. And now, thanks to his uncle’s latest embarrassment, he finally has his roadmap.

If you missed it, Prince Andrew agreed to stop using his remaining royal titles as he continues to be in the hot seat for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He’s under investigation again, and the rest of the royals reached their final straw. And finally, despite years of stubbornness, Andrew agreed to step back and not longer be HRH or the Duke of York — apparently after King Charles III reportedly threatened to take more official action against him!

Apparently, William — who has long been eager to downsize the monarchy — was very involved in these conversations. Makes sense considering her heard he was furious at his uncle. But after everything worked out how he wanted? He’s using the whole affair as, essentially, a practice run for how he’ll force his own brother out! So says a royal source…

An insider told Radar Online on Monday that the family utilized their summer trip to Balmoral Castle to hash out these plans for the future, with William discussing the necessary title change with Charles and senior aides. Now, the Prince of Wales is hoping to use this same strategy to push out his estranged brother and sister-in-law.

Andrew’s step back sets a “useful precedent” for William, who intends to “finish what was started” by fully removing the Sussexes from the monarchy. A palace insider dished:

“From the outside, Balmoral seemed like the usual royal getaway — strolls, barbecues, and cozy family meals. But privately, major talks were going on. William’s convinced the monarchy can’t evolve while Harry and Meghan still hold titles. What happened with Andrew showed him it’s time for a definitive break. The King’s decision basically handed him the playbook.”

As Perezcious readers know, Harry and Meghan retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles when they walked away from the royal family in 2020. However, they agreed to stop using their His and Her Royal Highness monikers (whether or not they really did…). Their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were only granted royal titles when their grandfather became king in 2022.

But William still thinks this is too much. He believes in order to establish a “modern, slimmed-down monarchy,” they need to be totally axed! Another royal source shared:

“William’s made it clear this is about safeguarding the monarchy’s future. He really respects how his father handled Andrew — it was tough but the right call, and it showed that no one, regardless of status, is above the Crown. He feels the same principle should apply to Harry and Meghan. This isn’t about revenge — it’s about preservation.”

And probably a little revenge, too! It would be the ultimate power move against Harry!

Palace aides confirmed Charles influenced Andrew to stop using his titles to “avoid further damage to the institution.” One confidant said:

“For William, the action against Andrew has reportedly strengthened his resolve to apply similar measures to the Sussexes. William views this as the last crucial move to safeguard the monarchy’s future.”

So, in other words, expect Will to be dishing out some heated threats to Harry and Meghan to get them to listen! The source went on:

“What happened with Andrew proved that taking firm action wins public respect. William wants to demonstrate he’s willing to make tough decisions, even when those decisions hit close to home.”

But his whole family doesn’t agree! Princess Catherine is still really against the idea! She’s continuing to urge her hubby to take a beat, a family friend noted:

“Kate loves William and completely believes in his bigger vision. But she’s cautioned him that if he goes through with stripping Harry’s titles, it’ll be a point of no return. Kate’s nature is to keep the peace wherever possible, and she knows this could wipe out any chance of mending things between the brothers for good.”

So far, nothing seems to be changing the heir’s mind, though, they added:

“William views Andrew’s fall as both a cautionary tale and a chance to set things right. He believes the monarchy can’t survive on double standards anymore. If titles are to hold real value, then the same rules have to apply to everyone — no exceptions.”

This doesn’t bode well for the future of Harry and his family… Things are already ugly enough, but it could get a whole lot worse if Willy really tries to fight the Sussexes on their titles!!

Thoughts? Do U think he should be giving them the same treatment as Andrew?? Let us know (below)!

