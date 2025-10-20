Got A Tip?

It's WORSE For Prince Andrew! He's Under Investigation For Trying To Smear Epstein Accuser!

Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Virginia Roberts Giuffre Settlement Details

When Prince Andrew shocked everyone and walked off the plank on Friday — willingly giving up his royal titles — folks smelled a rat.

It’s completely out of character for the former Duke to put the royal family first, over his own self-interest, so everyone naturally assumed he was forced, just like when Queen Elizabeth made him step back from his duties in 2019. They also wondered if something else was about to come out regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, something that would make the fam look even worse for sheltering their black sheep!

Well, both seem to have been spot on…

According to a source spilling to DailyMail.com on Sunday, King Charles privately let his brother know drastic measures were on the table if he didn’t act on his own. He didn’t want to waste Parliament’s time stripping Andrew of his titles officially, but he would. And maybe worse. So Andrew released his own statement late Friday (when it would get the least coverage, of course).

The second part is the shocker though. We mean, what could make being accused of engaging in the sex part of the world’s most infamous underage sex trafficking ring worse? The simple answer is, trying to attack one of the victims for coming forward. That’s what he’s being accused of now.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed on Sunday that they are now investigating a shocking report that Andrew had apparently tried to dig up dirt on Virginia Roberts Giuffre back in 2011.

This was right after she first came forward, saying she was trafficked and accusing Andrew of having sex with her when she was just 17. And everyone saw that photo…

Prince Andrew Virginia Roberts scandal
The infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the Royal when she was just 17. / (c) BBC/WENN

The day before that photo went public (perhaps after he was given a heads up?), Andrew allegedly asked his personal royal protection officer to investigate Virginia. His royal protection officer who worked for the Met. A working police officer.

DailyMail.com actually published alleged emails from Andrew to Elizabeth’s then-deputy press secretary Ed Perkins in which he confessed. He told Perkins in the email about his alleged victim:

“It would seem she has a criminal record in the States. I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with [redacted] the on duty PPO.”

He found her date of birth and social security number (which he presumably got from one of her employers?) and gave it to a cop to dig into? There’s no other explanation than that he was trying to smear her name, perhaps intimidating her into silence! Right?

Andrew even told Perkins he’d spoken with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell about Virginia’s allegations and that she was a “liar.” This was, of course, something he tried to convince the UK public of when he did his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview. He did a terrible job then and apparently screwed up trying to silence Virginia back in the day, too. She was the most vocal Epstein victim for another decade.

The allegation that Andrew went to such lengths to try to silence the poor woman is even more disturbing when you take into consideration she allegedly died by suicide earlier this year… and that her family don’t believe it. Many think someone did silence her, just like they believe about Epstein himself.

The Met say they are “actively looking” into the claims Andrew made in the email. We’ll see if anything more comes of it… or if the UK ends up treating Epstein the same way Trump’s FBI has been handling it…

[Image via BBC/WENN/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]

Oct 20, 2025 13:40pm PDT

