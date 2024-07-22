Prince George's Birthday This Year Is His Last Before THIS Morbid Royal Family Rule Takes Effect!

Prince George is busy celebrating his 11th birthday on Monday — but it’ll be his final one before a MAJOR change kicks in. It’s all to do with how he’s treated as a royal.

As we reported, Prince William‘s oldest son just turned 11 years old on Monday. And even though he’s not all grown up yet, he certainly looks as dapper as can be in his official birthday portrait! And yet, the crush of time is upon him. As the next heir to the throne behind Will after his grandfather King Charles III, George is due for some MAJOR changes in the way that he travels from here on out.

Related: The Royal Fam Thinks They Can Stop Prince George’s Siblings From Pulling A Harry, BUT…

Royal expert Christopher Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital about that on Sunday, hours ahead of the calendar turning to George’s 11th birthday. During their chat, the author of The King noted that beginning next year, it is almost certain that George will have to fly to places separately from his father. Andersen explained the morbid (but practical) thinking behind the push to have a 12-year-old stay separate from his dad on trips:

“This may be the last year George will be allowed to fly with his father. Starting at age 12, heirs to the throne are required to take air trips separately to preserve the line of succession should an accident occur.”

Yeesh…

Of course, while that’s morbid, it’s actually not at all unusual. Many major corporations have strict limits in their bylaws for how many of their executives can travel on the same plane — just in case the worst happens. And the US traditionally keeps one high-ranking politician away from the State of the Union address in case there’s an attack.

Of course, Prince William himself has already been through this! As Andersen notes, when Wills turned 12 more than three decades ago, he was separated from his father and his brother, Prince Harry, when it came time to travel:

“When William turned 12, he began flying in a separate royal jet apart from his father and brother Harry. It’s a morbid rule, but then again, when they turn 16, all senior royals are also asked to help plan their own funerals.”

Planning their own funerals?? At 16?! Yeah, royal life is really different. Jeez!

As for George’s 11th birthday celebration, let’s wrap things up on a bit of a positive note! Andersen opined that the celebrations for the prince on Monday would very likely be fun, but also low-key. Referencing his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal author noted:

“William and Kate have done pretty much anything they could to make George’s childhood a relatively normal one — as they have with all their children. But this has obviously been a tough year for George, Charlotte and Louis, with both their mother and their grandfather waging very public cancer battles. So, it’s likely they’ll stick to the usual plan and have a low-key party at Windsor attended by cousins and a few school friends.”

The family is already going through so much with the joint cancer battles of both King Charles and George’s mother, Princess Catherine. But instead of having the kids dwell on all the challenges, birthday time should be fun! Another royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, explained that Prince George typically has two birthday celebrations, and this year will likely be no different in that regard:

“He usually has one at Amner Hall in Norfolk, where they have spent summer holidays, and then another party with his school friends back in London at Kensington Palace at a later date. There will be plenty of age-appropriate children’s activities. In past years, there have been magicians and a ‘royal bouncy castle’ in the palace gardens.”

Andersen then added that England‘s recent soccer success will likely play a role in George’s celebrations, just as the game itself has in the young boy’s life in recent months and years:

“On the heels of England’s near-victory in the World Cup, George is more besotted with soccer than ever. It’s almost certain that whatever they’ve planned party-wise will at some point involve kicking a soccer ball around. And both William and Kate are famously good at it.”

So fun!

We hope Prince George’s 11th birthday is everything he wanted it to be and more. And we hope the morbid travel rule around his next birthday makes for a smooth and easy transition. Better safe than sorry, we suppose. But still… yikes. Thoughts, y’all?! Are you surprised by this rule??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]