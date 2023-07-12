How Princess Catherine's 'Different Background' Is Helping Prince George Have 'As Normal A Childhood As Possible'

It’s complicated enough to be born a prince, but to be the future King of the UK?! It’s gotta be practically impossible to have a normal childhood, right?

Well, according to those in the know, Prince George has figured out a way to balance his childhood and growing royal responsibilities thanks to his mother Princess Catherine.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, days before George’s 10th birthday on July 22, a palace insider insisted Kate Middleton has been ensuring her children have a normal childhood despite the very unusual social status of their family.

They explained:

“It’s a massive balancing act. [Prince] William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.”

They added:

“He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”

He’ll never really be a “normal boy,” all things considered, but we’re glad the parents are doing their best to prioritize his childhood.

King Charles III‘s coronation in May proved to be a big moment for the 9-year-old when he snagged a prominent role as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honor during the crowning. In doing so, he became the youngest future king to have an official role in a coronation. A close family friend gushed:

“He was terrific.”

Another guest noted:

“The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part.”

Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were also in attendance, but they didn’t have formal roles — other than to keep us all entertained on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, that is! Louis’ born talent, LOLz!

When at home, the little ones deal with a lot less pomp and circumstances. Because Kate did not grow up in the royal world, she makes sure her kids’ upbringing is very different from that of other heirs. A source close to the royal household revealed:

“Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time. She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day.”

But, obviously, the Prince and Princess of Wales do have help! While they work with longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Kate apparently regularly drives her kids to school and tries to make sure one of the parents is home most evenings when they return. That’s sweet.

The family of five also spends lots of quality time together, just like any other family, bonding over food when they gather in the kitchen to make family dinners and decorate cakes. Pete Morris, the owner of the Wales-based Little Dragon Pizza Van that the couple visited in April, said:

“The princess asked if we make our own dough and said that they love making pizzas with their children.”

During another recent official outing, per People, Kate also asked The Great British Bake Off finalist Alice Fevronia for tips on making smooth frosting. When they’re not cooking, the royals spend lots of time “outside in the countryside.” On the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, Kate said she loves when they’re “all filthy dirty,” musing:

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood? And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

Such a great perspective! Especially when you know she’s raising high-profile royals who will have a ton of pressure placed on them when they get older. Now is the time to make those core, joy-filled memories!

The 41-year-old’s parents are also actively involved in their grandchildren’s lives, including Carole Middleton who takes George to his favorite candy shop, Mable’s Paint Pot, and outings in Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury. Cute!

Interestingly, this family dynamic was a priority to Queen Elizabeth II, too. Another close source said William and Kate “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality,” and Elizabeth and the then-Prince Charles permitted them to focus on family above royal duties. A friend expressed:

“Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have.”

Honestly, that’s good to hear. The stronger familial bond they can all have — especially for the siblings — the better it’ll be for these kids as they grow up. We’d hate to see George, Charlotte, and Louis fall into the same fate as Prince Harry and William should the royal drama ever start to be too much for them! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

