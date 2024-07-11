Meghan Markle Is So Happy That American Riviera Orchard Is 'Off To A Strong Start' -- Uh, How?!

Meghan Markle is thrilled with the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Even though she hasn’t sold anything yet??

An Us Weekly source opened up about the Suits alum’s new venture on Wednesday, saying:

“The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

Well, that’s good! But 100,000 email signups for a royal doesn’t sound that impressive. Especially when you realize that she hasn’t made any money yet. In fact, she’s instead only helped her competitors profit!! Plus, her brand was already ripped off!! Not exactly a strong start in our opinion. Just sayin’!

Nevertheless, Meg’s staying positive and is excited about the reaction her first few products have had from friends and family. The source said:

“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”

So far, she’s sent out strawberry jams to a select few, such as her Suits alum bestie Abigail Spencer. Last month, Prince Harry‘s close friend, polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, also revealed he got some raspberry jam. They’ve all had high praise — but what would you expect? They’re her friends!

Based on the patents she’s secured, the mother of two has plans to sell cutlery, cookbooks, and jarred foods. The 42-year-old also has a coinciding Netflix cooking show coming out soon and the second season of her Archetypes podcast. So, there’s a lot to look forward to! We just hope people actually buy her products and that she’s not getting excited for nothing!

All that said, despite soft launching the company in March, it’s unclear when it will be officially up and running. She better start selling things while she still has people’s attention! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will you be buying anything from ARO?? Tell us (below)!

