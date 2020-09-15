Prince William, Kate Middleton, & More Royals Send Best Wishes To Prince Harry On His First Birthday Since #Megxit!

It’s a big day for Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 36th birthday on Tuesday, and while we’re sure he’d still like to keep a low profile today, there’s plenty of love for him on social media!

Over on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account, which represents Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, they sent best wishes over to the new resident of Santa Barbara, California along with a HIGHlarious pic of the brothers competing:

As pointed out by more than a few commenters, those smiling faces are so wonderful to see! The pic in question is from February 2017 when the trio promoted their co-founded Heads Together initiative in London, which supported their mental health campaign. Many were quick to point out that a rift, rumored to have torn the brothers apart who once worked together closely, is due to the influence of Meghan Markle. Regardless, we’re just glad to see such lovely posts dedicated to Archie Harrison‘s dad on his special day.

Speaking of fathers, Prince Charles also put up a sweet post in his youngest son’s honor on the @ClarenceHouse account with two photos:

Sentiments were similar over there from critiquing fans. Just take a look at a few of the top comments (below):

“Maybe a Prince by birth but his rejection of the monarch, his family and the British people so very sad! My warmest wishes to Charles today for being a wonderful father.” “Happy Birthday Harry! I should think your family really miss you. If you’re not liking the States and/ or you’re utterly miserable, nobody would blame you, no shame, come home.” “Not interested. He may be a relative but there’s a lot of people who don’t give a crap about him anymore now he’s trounced all over his family” “It has been a very long time since we saw him with such a warm and natural smile.”

Major ouch! Let’s hope if he is lurking on the ‘gram, he doesn’t see these mean messages.

Of course, he also got a shoutout on @TheRoyalFamily account, which shared a pic of the red-headed Prince happily smiling at his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II:

So, how is the Duke of Sussex said to be spending his day? He is set to enjoy “some birthday celebrations quietly with the family” in his new neighborhood of Montecito, a source told People. It’s also likely that he’ll catch up with family via video or phone call.

Now all that’s missing is a special message from wife Meg!!

