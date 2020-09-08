Prince Harry Denies Canceling Invictus Games Fundraising Event Because Of New Netflix Deal

Prince Harry is defending himself against claims made about why he may have canceled a key fundraising event for the Invictus Games.

As you’ll recall, the 35-year-old father has long been a key supporter of the Games, which he first helped create back in 2014 as a Paralympic-style sporting event meant for injured and veteran servicemen and women. And now, he’s pushing back against serious media claims that his new Netflix deal is getting in the way of all that great charity work!

Over the long Labor Day Weekend, a report published in The Sunday Times claimed the young prince and Meghan Markle had been all set to make speeches at a major Hollywood event promoting and raising money for the Invictus Games — which had been planned for Los Angeles — with Amazon as the official partner ready to stream everything at the fundraiser. The outlet claimed there was just one little hiccup in the deal with Jeff Bezos‘ company: Harry and Meghan’s new multi-million dollar deal with major competitor Netflix!

Obviously Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are major streaming competitors, but would Harry really cancel a charity event over a business conflict??

Those close to Harry are already pushing back on that report, claiming that the event was canceled not because of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix partnership, but rather because of ongoing doubts that any event like that could go on safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One source close to the prince relayed critical info to People about the matter, denying the initial report about Amazon-Netflix concerns and criticizing those who assumed it was Harry’s personal business interests that were holding the Games hostage (below):

“The suggestion or implication is that the duke has decided to choose his own financial benefit over raising money for veterans or the Invictus Games is egregious. Invictus is something that is his creation, there is so much that he believes in. It is one of the most important things to him. It is absolutely untrue that the Netflix deal is connected to the Invictus Games and Amazon proposal … [Furthermore], there is nothing in the Netflix deal that Harry and Meghan recently signed that stops them from working on projects at other broadcasters or streaming services.”

That last part in particular is very interesting — suggesting Harry’s Netflix partnership shouldn’t even matter as far as the Games, and their streaming plans, are concerned!

From what People is reporting, Harry’s lawyers have apparently also reached out to The Sunday Times, as well. Sounds serious!

An Invictus Games spokesman also released a statement talking down the streaming controversy and adding:

“The event was shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021. Given current global circumstances with COVID, the event needed to be re-conceptualized. This was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix. The Duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games, which he founded, and the Invictus Games Foundation of which he is Patron, and looks forward to making the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 next year a huge success, as they have always been.”

Of course, the Games had initially been set for May 2020 in The Netherlands, but they were postponed until June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry and Meghan have dealt with quite a little bit of controversy ever since signing their Netflix deal, that’s for sure. Just add this one into the mix!

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers? There’s no question Harry loves being part of the Invictus Games! But just how much of a pull does Netflix really have on him now?! Guess we’ll find out in time…

Sound off about all this with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

