Prince Harry Brought Secret Weapon To King Charles Meeting: Videos Of His Grandkids!

Prince Harry knew exactly what he was doing with this move!

The Duke of Sussex finally got to see his dad, King Charles III, on Wednesday. While he showed up alone — Meghan Markle and the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed home in California — he was equipped with the ultimate ice breaker and olive branch: pics of the monarch’s grandkids!

According to Page Six sources on Thursday, Harry came prepared with home videos and photos on his phone to share with his dad during their “private tea” at Clarence House. Charles only met Lilibet, now 4, once in person in 2022. He’s seen Archie, 6, a few times over the years. But not often enough for a grandpa!

Sources close to Harry have said that he is eager to bring his kids back to the UK so they can bond with their grandfather, but he has been resistant to doing so amid security concerns. He’s not the only one who wants the little ones to bond with their relatives. Lately, there’s been a push among some in the royal family, including Princess Catherine, to resolve the rift for the grandkids’ sakes. So, yeah, coming with these personal pics and videos was super smart!

BTW, this isn’t the first time the Spare author has played this card. It’s reportedly why he’s suddenly OK with the Suits alum sharing more of their kids on social media — he wants his estranged dad and family to see what they’re missing out on! Trying to pull at their heartstrings!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

We’ll see if it worked…

Thoughts??

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN & Meghan Markle/Instagram]

Sep 11, 2025 18:06pm PDT

