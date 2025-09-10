Princess Catherine Plots Betrayal Of William -- Going Behind His Back To Meet With Harry: REPORT

Prince William may be hellbent on shunning Prince Harry — but the rest of his family is no longer set on this idea!

Harry finally just reunited with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in over a year. The meeting went down on Wednesday for about an hour at the monarch’s London residence, with Queen Camilla in attendance too. And while William still wants nothing to do with his brother, his wife, Princess Catherine, is determined to make amends! Wow!

According to Radar Online on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales is super upset about the ongoing feud — and she’s finally ready to do something about it. She hasn’t been able to influence her husband to take the first step to reconcile with the Spare author, so she may do it herself! Yes, really!

Sources told the outlet that Kate Middleton thinks having a direct conversation with her brother-in-law is the only way to work towards peace! And she now has the perfect opportunity since Harry has been in the UK this week without his wife, Meghan Markle.

An insider explained the tricky situation:

“Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud. It’s torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation — her kids or their cousins — to be carrying this on their shoulders.”

It’s admirable to want change for the kids. They’re still so young. If the family can fix things now, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could still be really close with their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! How nice would that be!

But there’s a LOT of work until they get there. And now, that means Kate’s thinking about getting together with Harry, even if she has to do it behind William’s back. The source shared:

“She’s convinced a face-to-face with Harry — who she hears has been dropping hints about wanting to return home for a while now — will make a difference.”

So, what exactly would this conversation accomplish?? The confidant dished:

“Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family.”

Wow! Helping him get back in the fold of the royal family? That’s huge! Especially considering she’s risking a LOT doing this against her husband’s wishes!

The source noted the mother of three is conflicted about all this, expressing:

“It breaks her heart that she’s doing this without William’s input. She wanted him to sit down with Harry, but there’s still too much anger there, even more now Harry’s planning a Netflix doc about their mom.”

The Archewell founder is reportedly thinking about making a documentary about Princess Diana, to be released in 2027 for the 30th anniversary of her death. The brothers have often reflected on Diana’s life, but William said his participation in a 20th anniversary documentary would be his last time going so in-depth on the loss. That seems to be just one more thing irritating Willy, and it’s not lost on Kate how sensitive this rift is for him. The source went on:

“It’s all very personal for William, but Kate has other concerns — mostly the children, and she thinks as a mother she can get through to Harry in a way William can’t. She’s convinced it’s the key to ending this awful years-long feud and help lift some of William’s emotional burdens as that throne looms closer.”

Kate’s also looking out for her father-in-law, who has been battling a cancer diagnosis just like her:

“Kate and Charles grew very close during their cancer battles, and she knows how much this family rift weighs heavily on him, and she wants to help him bring the family back together, not just for William’s sake but for the whole family.”

The confidant concluded:

“She thinks it’s important to mend this before Charles becomes seriously unwell, and if that means going behind William’s back to bring Harry home, so be it.”

If ever there was a good reason to betray her husband, this seems like a meaningful one. We’ll see if Kate ever takes the first step…

Thoughts? How do you think William will react to this? Sound OFF (below).

