Prince Harry Reveals How His Dad King Charles Is Doing After Their Reunion!

Prince Harry isn’t staying hush-hush about his reunion with King Charles III!

Immediately after getting together with the monarch on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex attended a reception for the Invictus Games in The Gherkin in London. Naturally, he was asked how his dad is doing following their meeting at Clarence House — after all, His Majesty is dealing with a pretty serious health issue. And Harry didn’t shy away from answering. He expressed when asked about the reunion, per DailyMail.com and other reports:

“Yes, he’s great. Thank you.”

Wow!

Already speaking out!

Harry arrived at the event 40 minutes later than expected. He came right from a private tea with his pops, which lasted about 55 minutes. Queen Camilla is said to have joined them, too. It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in over a year amid the 76-year-old’s cancer battle and ongoing family feud.

Previously, the Spare author opened up about wanting to reconcile with his family, claiming he had been totally cut off from his family, so much so that he had no idea how his father’s health was. So finally getting to reconnect must’ve been a relief. Let’s just hope he doesn’t spill too much tea — or his father may never trust him again!

Reactions? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 11, 2025 13:00pm PDT

