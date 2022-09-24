Prince Harry Ending His Rift With King Charles & Prince William Was One Of The Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dearest Wishes’

Queen Elizabeth II held onto hope that Prince Harry would end his feud with the royal family until the very end.

According to royal historian Robert Harman, the late monarch wanted nothing more than to see the Duke of Sussex mend his relationship with his dad, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William. He shared in a cover story published by People on Friday:

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her. I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Sources close to King Charles echoed similar sentiments to People, noting that a reconciliation between her loved ones was most likely the Queen’s dying wish. The insider said:

“You’d think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially. Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn’t hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”

As you know, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have become distant from the family ever since they stepped down from their senior royal roles and moved to Montecito, California. Things took a turn for the worse in March 2021 when the couple sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they claimed someone in the family made racist remarks about Archie. And of course, they have had several interviews where they opened up about their lives as royals since then, and Harry plans on releasing a memoir that’ll certainly spill more secrets about the fam.

No wonder why the Queen felt “exhausted” by the drama, as previous reports stated. Their rift has been going on for what feels like forever at this point! However, a lot of people had some hope that Harry and Meghan might have been taking the steps towards reconciliation when they were spotted with William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton for a walkabout to greet mourners after the Queen’s death. While the Prince of Wales invited his younger sibling to the outing, Harry since then has dealt with blow after blow from the royals. For starters, the initials for The Queen were removed from his military uniform while standing vigil at his grandmother’s casket. The moment left him “devastated,” a friend previously told the Sunday Times of London:

“He is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

Then, he and Meghan were invited and then “uninvited” from a pre-funeral reception with world leaders and the royal family. What’s worse, they did not even learn about being disinvited until the press reports on the matter dropped. Yikes…

Perhaps, one day we’ll see Harry and the family mend the fences once and for all. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

