Charles BANNING Meghan From Seeing Queen Elizabeth Is The Reason Prince Harry Was Too Late To Say Goodbye?!

Prince Harry made sure his family knew who his priority was while in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

On Thursday, sources told The Sun Harry purposefully snubbed his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William by not attending a dinner at Balmoral Castle the night the Queen died.

According to an insider, the Duke of Sussex was furious with the new monarch, who reportedly banned Meghan Markle from coming to Balmoral to be by the 96-year-old’s side in Scotland before her death. A source told the outlet the King called Harry to tell him to get to Scotland but informed him it was “not appropriate” for the Suits alum to be there.

As we’ve reported, Harry arrived by himself rather than hitching a Royal Air Force flight with his other family members. It seemed to solidify the feud was still alive and well. Per these new reports, that’s true, but this time, the problem wasn’t between the brothers!

Per the source, Harry missed his flight with William and uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and his chance to say goodbye to his grandmother — because he was trying to persuade his father to allow his wife to join him. The insider claimed:

“Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.”

Oh no… Did the Royal family’s feud with Meghan really keep Harry from saying goodbye to his grandmother?! If so… how do you forgive that?

Ultimately, Meghan had to stay behind (as did Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, BTW, who was home with her kids for the first day of school). Meanwhile, the 38-year-old embarked on a lonely trip to Scotland — landing after the Queen’s death. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not he was even informed of her passing before the public. Either way, it seems he felt slighted by his father’s decision — and the result — and he made sure to show it!

Once he joined the rest of his family, Harry refused to eat dinner with Charles, William, and Camilla, Queen Consort at Birkhall, Charles’s home on the estate! Instead, the dad of two ate with Prince Andrew (of all people!), Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Balmoral Castle before leaving as early as possible the next morning. The confidant claimed:

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub.”

Proving his frustration, the Archewell founder also left town immediately the next day:

“And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

Those actions speak way louder than words!

Harry arrived just before 8 p.m. on September 8 and was spotted driving to the airport at 8 a.m. the next morning. He was driven to British Airways, where he was escorted into the airport by several security guards. Before boarding the flight, an airport employee was photographed wishing him her condolences. Sweet!

Upon arrival at Heathrow Airport, he was quickly reunited with Meghan at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, according to the reports. Of course, he managed to put his problems aside and they both showed up with his family to mourn the Queen in various ceremonies and appearances throughout the last two weeks.

At this point, we give them props for making it appear like the feud was calming down! It seemed like they might actually be nearing a reconciliation, but after hearing this, way too much s**t was hitting the fan behind the scenes for us to believe it!

Do you think Harry had a right to be mad at Charles for banning Meghan? Was Charles to blame for Harry missing that flight? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]