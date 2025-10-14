Prince Harry 'Hurt' By Meghan Markle Backlash Over Paris Video Driving By Spot Where Princess Diana Died

Prince Harry was super “hurt and upset” over the backlash Meghan Markle received during her trip to Paris!

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex was in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week when she caused controversy online by posting a video on Instagram of herself riding in a luxurious car with her feet up… as she seemingly drove near the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana died.

See a screenshot (below):

It was dark and hard to see, but many were convinced Meg was near the harrowing location. As a result, fans and even Prince William were outraged by the ‘insensitive’ clip. It’s such a heartbreaking spot for the family — it’s hard to fathom why Meg would take and then post such a carefree video there, you know?

Related: Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With ‘Polarizing’ Meghan Markle!

The heir reportedly “went white with anger” after seeing the post and is “livid beyond words,” sources previously told Rob Shuter for his Substack. And apparently, he’s not the only one upset. Harry was just as mad — but for the opposite reason!

Friends of his told DailyMail.com on Sunday that they think it was a “hell of a stretch” to say the Suits alum purposefully rode past that location. Harry, especially, was maddened by the supposedly curated backlash:

“Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel. The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry.”

They added:

“He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked.”

Oof. So tough.

Another source close to the Invictus Games founder told People that he’ll always protect his wife and family from what he views as “unkind, negative and agenda-driven media narratives.” So, he clearly thinks Meghan did nothing wrong. Having always compared his wife to his mother, we can understand why he’s trying to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Should he, though? Whose side are you on, Perezcious readers — Harry and Meghan or William? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]