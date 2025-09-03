Prince Harry 'Seething' At Meghan Markle Over Netflix Show Admission, Sources Say -- But... REALLY?!?

Meghan Markle is pulling back the curtain on her private life — and her husband, Prince Harry, hates it!

Meghan’s been attempting to share a more raw and honest version of herself in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, such as by talking about her personal life — and yes, that includes her love life! During the second season of the cooking show out late last month, the Suits alum revealed it was Harry who said “I love you” first shortly after they started dating! How sweet! Unfortunately, apparently, the Spare author didn’t appreciate the reveal!

According to a source for Radar Online on Wednesday, Harry is “furious and humiliated” after the admission! He even feels “emasculated” by it! An insider close to the couple dished:

“Harry is seething. He feels Meghan has made him look weak by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb. For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings. He told friends it makes him feel less of a man.”

Another confidant doubled down on this, chiming in:

“Meghan thought it was sweet to share, but Harry believes their private moments are being turned into entertainment and he wishes she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet.”

While Harry and Meghan have discussed their romance in the past — such as in their joint Netflix doc — Harry’s starting to resent Meg for painting him as the so-called softer, more vulnerable one in the relationship, a source shared:

“He’s proud of his relationship, but he doesn’t want to be cast as the lovestruck puppy. He’s been venting that Meghan’s oversharing makes him feel emasculated. Moments like this cut deep. He wants to be seen as strong, not the man who fell harder and faster. It’s bruising for him.”

We’re talking about his wife here — the love of his life and the mother of his two children! How insecure do you have to be to feel “emasculated” by people knowing you fell in love first? Some men can be such babies… And yet, Harry’s NEVER seemed like that kinda guy! In fact, he’s never shied away from showing his devotion to the former Archetypes host. Heck, he walked away from his entire family for her just to prove a point! So, let’s just say we’re a lot skeptical about this.

