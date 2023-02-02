Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Ellen DeGeneres' Surprise Vow Renewal With Portia De Rossi -- WATCH!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been keeping a very low profile ever since the release of their Netflix docuseries and Spare, but they made an exception this week!

The royals were spotted having a “wonderful time” while attending Portia de Rossi‘s 50th birthday party on Tuesday — which turned into a surprise vow renewal with Ellen DeGeneres. Aw! According to an insider who spoke with Page Six on Thursday about the heartwarming ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were thrilled to make an appearance at the bash. They shared:

“They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal.”

The couples have all been “close friends” for a while now. It helps that they live in the same swanky California neighborhood, Montecito. At the party, Harry and Meghan were seen smiling and cheering along with several others in the intimate crowd.

The Suits alum looked stunning but relaxed in a gray coat. Elsewhere in the crowd, the author was in a black blazer and white dress shirt. Take a look:

Harry and Meghan being at Ellen And Portia’s suprised vow renewal (with Kris Jenner officiating!!!?) My heart ????✨ pic.twitter.com/LH9wuIesAH — Iris ???? (@IrisTheeScholar) February 2, 2023

While having two of the most famous royals at your birthday party-turned-vow renewal is pretty epic, they weren’t the only exciting guests!

In a video that was posted on social media, the Scandal alum could be seen entering the party in her wedding dress, unbeknownst to her wife. Brandi Carlile serenaded them with an acoustic song before Portia pulled the former talk show host to the front of the room and handed her some flowers. Ellen looked completely shocked and confused — and then freaked out when Kris Jenner slid into the room to officiate the ceremony!

The stand-up star teasingly threw down her keys and was ready to dive into the ceremony upon the arrival of The Kardashians lead, who told the room:

“These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions. These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they each have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Kris also acknowledged that the vow renewal comes more than 14 years after the couple first tied the knot at their Beverly Hills home in front of just 15 people. Seeing as the party was meant to be for the actress’ 50th birthday, Portia opened up about why she wanted to honor her partner on the special day, telling Ellen:

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me. In front of family and friends. I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do when you have a big birthday, and it all just kept leading back to you and I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever, ever, ever have than being loved by someone, who is so magnificent, by someone who is as incredible as you.”

After joking about how the couple has moved into 24 houses in just 18 years, she teased:

“I’m just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”

She added lovingly:

“How lucky I am to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am. It’s you, thingy, it always has been. I will always love you. I am so honored to be your wife.”

Getting emotional, the Finding Nemo lead expressed:

“I just adore you. I love you and I would not be on this earth without you, you save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day and I’m the lucky one.”

Aw! So freaking sweet! Ch-ch-check out the full surprise for yourself (below).

Amazing! How special that they could have their nearest and dearest around them for the romantic moment, too!

