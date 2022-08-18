Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary With Wife Portia de Rossi: 'I Love You'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating 14 years together!

In a sweet video posted to Ellen’s Instagram on Tuesday, the star shared what she called “The Best of Ellen and Portia” — a compilation of funny and heartwarming clips featuring herself and her beloved wife. The video features laughing, joking, and the couple looking more in love than ever.

Related: Anne Heche’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

DeGeneres captioned the post with an adorable quote:

“It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.”

She also tagged her wife and added on a “happy 14” at the end of the caption:

“I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14! “

Aww

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Portia congratulated Ellen on her final episode of The Ellen Show in May after it was announced the talk show would be coming to an end after 19 years. In the post which features the comedian’s iconic TIME cover announcing “Yep, I’m Gay”, the former actress said “I married an idol”:

“To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show….I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people. @theellenshow this show will forever be remembered for elevating the worlds consciousness. I love you.”

Too cute! Congratulations to Ellen and Portia on 14 years together! Here’s to many more!

[Image via Instagram/Portia de Rossi]