Kylie Jenner Shares BEYOND Adorable Video Of Baby Aire – Watch!

Happy first birthday to Kylie Jenner’s son Aire Webster!

On Thursday, the 25-year-old reality star marked the major milestone for her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby boy with a video montage – and it’s just so adorable! The footage shared on social media showed a bunch of never-before-seen video moments with Aire during his first year of life, including shots of Kylie cuddling with him, Stormi Webster playing with her little brother, and the little one chilling in his car seat. Innerestingly enough, there were no clips of Aire and Travis together included in the tribute, nor has he posted anything for his birthday yet.

You can ch-ch-check out the video, which is set to the Christina Perri‘s cover of You Are My Sunshine (below):

SO SWEET!!! Kylie also shared the same video on Instagram but wrote a touching tribute in the caption that said:

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

It’s crazy to think that it’s already been a year! Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

