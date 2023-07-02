Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blame Bad Luck, COVID-19, & Queen Elizabeth’s Death For Their Career Woes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t think they’re “lazy,” as Spotify executive Bill Simmons says – just super “unlucky” right now!

According to Dailymail.com on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are convinced the breakdown of their careers has nothing to do with them! Instead, they feel it has everything to do with a streak of bad luck. A source in Los Angeles told the outlet:

“The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky.”

Related: William & Catherine Fought For Tough Response To Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Interview!

Specifically, Meghan and Harry are reportedly pointing their fingers at the coronavirus pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth, and the passing of Prince Philip for overshadowing their achievements and attempts at building their careers. Seriously?! As we mentioned before, the couple allegedly are blaming everything but themselves for their misfortunes, and they feel things would’ve turned out differently under different circumstances over the past few years.

Looking back, Harry and Megan announced that they were leaving their duties as senior royals in 2020 – months before the world shut down due to COVID-19. The pair then sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where they dropped several bombshells about the royal family, including claims that someone asked about an unborn Prince Archie’s skin color. But one month later, Prince Philip died at 99 years old. Meghan went on to launch her Archetypes podcast in August 2022. However, the outlet noted that the show was quickly impacted by the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Has there been a series of uncontrollable instances around the time of their projects? Yes. But at some point, they might want to allegedly stop playing the blame game and look at themselves and the work they’ve done so far. When it came to their Spotify deal, they only launched one show with 12 episodes. Although the podcast was successful, there was no other content from the two of them.

Harry supposedly was pitching ideas for other podcast shows – but they were odd, to say the least. Insiders have claimed he wanted to have several interviews with public figures like Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg to talk about their childhood traumas. An insider told Bloomberg that Spotify employees thought the practicality of his pitches was “questionable,” and they were obviously shut down.

So given the fact they only had one show with so few episodes, it’s no wonder Spotify was unhappy and ended their deal! As a source told The New York Post, the streaming service no longer could justify shelling out $20 million when Harry and Meghan weren’t producing a bunch of content.

Whelp, at least they have their deal with Netflix… for now! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think outside forces are to blame for Meghan and Harry’s career woes? Or do you feel the blame should be solely on them? Sound OFF on the matter in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]