Here's How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Honored The Queen's Birthday Amid Drama...

All the ongoing royal family drama is still unresolved — and it may be that way for a while — but at least Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did something nice for Queen Elizabeth‘s 95th birthday.

The 36-year-old (former) prince is back in the Santa Barbara, California area right now following his trip to mourn with his extended family at Prince Philip‘s funeral. While in the U.K. though, we are now learning that Harry did have the chance to meet privately with Queen Elizabeth for a period of time, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The two reportedly avoided any “lengthy discussions” about the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, but it was important for Harry to get a personal audience with the Queen, and he made the most of it.

For one, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly about the visit and private meeting, Master Archie‘s dad left the Queen with a birthday card and a special message honoring her life and legacy during their meeting. As you may know, the Queen turned 95 years old on Wednesday, so it was important for Harry to be able to share his family’s best wishes with Her Majesty in the days leading up to it.

The insider explained:

“Prince Harry got to say goodbye to the queen before her birthday and he left her a gift and card from him and Meghan.”

Awww! That’s a very sweet — and very important — gesture.

After all, Prince Philip’s funeral was an emotional time for many reasons, not the least of which related to Harry’s departure from the royal brood and the ensuing rift between him and older brother Prince William.

But as we’ve been reporting in the days after the family laid Prince Philip to rest this past weekend, Harry and William’s behavior during the procession may (hopefully!) indicate better days ahead. You’ll recall how body language expert Elaine Swann reflected on the two brothers’ actions during the funeral procession, concluding:

“I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service. You recognize two siblings trying to pull it together. I think Harry was doing his best to say, ‘Hey, you know, bro, we’re still here. I’m still here. I still love you.’ And I believe William did his best to open his body language toward his brother.”

Like we said, it’s an optimistic take, but we’ll take it! Anything for some good news between these two, right?

For now though, the red-headed royal is just happy to be back in California with his 23-month-old son and his 39-year-old pregnant wife. An insider explained:

“Harry couldn’t wait to return to his heavily pregnant wife and Archie, and is happy to be back in Montecito.”

Love it!

They’ve got a huge task ahead with that new family member fast on the way. Here’s to parenthood times two!

Anyways, what did U make of Harry and Meghan honoring the Queen in that way, Perezcious readers? A good sign for a potential family reconciliation in the future, maybe?? Share your thoughts with us on this one down in the comments (below)…

