Prince Harry Will No Longer Have Role In King Charles’ Coronation After Memoir Accusations!

It looks like any potential role Prince Harry would have had in King Charles III’s coronation is out the window after the accusations made in his memoir Spare!

The 38-year-old’s book hasn’t even hit the shelves yet – and already some major bombshells about his upbringing and the royal family, particularly about Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla, were made public. So far, we’ve heard about everything from the monarch’s team “planting” false stories to help his reputation to Prince William hurting Harry in a physical altercation and so much more.

And as you can expect, the family isn’t too happy about the tea that’s been spilled in the book! A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex has done some serious damage to his relationship with everyone:

“The Palace isn’t publicly commenting about Spare, but relationships between the royals and Harry have been torn to shreds.”

Another insider also told Entertainment Tonight that “no one in the family trusts Harry anymore” and he knew “these types of personal revelations have crossed a line.” In fact, it seems the prince has done irreparable harm as The Times claimed he was “written out of the script” for Charles’ coronation in May! Whoa! However, that does not mean Harry cannot still attend the celebration. Previous reports stated that the 74-year-old planned on extending an invite to his son no matter what came out in the book, and now, The Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah reported that Harry will have “no official role in the service if he attends,” adding:

“Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role.”

Yikes! Granted, who knows if this dig from the royal family will even matter, considering Prince Harry isn’t sure he’ll be attending the coronation! When Tom Bradby asked in a preview for an interview with ITV if Harry would attend the bash if he received an invitation, he responded:

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

A sit-down might be wishful thinking, given the family aren’t too pleased with the Sussex couple at this time! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Prince Harry will attend Charles coronation? Let us know in the comments below!

