King Charles Will Invite Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To His Coronation!

King Charles III will be extending an olive branch – and an invite – to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

While the invitations for the 74-year-old monarch’s highly-anticipated coronation have not been sent out yet, sources shared with Dailymail.com on Friday that he will ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey in London. An insider said:

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

Meanwhile, another source said it would be “unlikely” for the invitation to be rescinded – no matter what comes out in the 38-year-old prince’s upcoming memoir, Spare. Even if it ends up attacking Queen Consort Camilla Barker Bowles?! Wow… A third confidant seemed to agree, noting:

“I know conversations have been had around them attending the Coronation and while there are a lot of potential pitfalls between now and then, I can’t see His Majesty’s attitude to this changing.”

Related: Royals STILL Lying To Make Meghan & Harry Look Bad — And There’s Proof!

However, whether or not Meghan and Harry would think about attending is up in the air. Considering Charles is scheduled to be officially crowned king on May 6, 2023 – AKA his grandson Archie’s 4th birthday, we wouldn’t be surprised if they skipped out on the event! Plus, the couple isn’t in the best place with the royal family at the moment, especially following the release of their six-part documentary series Harry and Meghan. It might be a tad awkward, to say the least. But who knows! The couple could end up surprising us and attend!

As we’ve reported, Harry and Meghan made some shocking revelations about their time as royals in their Netflix docuseries – including that the palace planted negative stories about the pair. The father of two even recalled a moment when Charles and his brother, Prince William, screamed at him when he shared the duo was stepping away from their duties as senior members of the royal family:

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in. ​​But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given.”

Oof…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Charles will extend an invitation to Meghan and Harry? Will they even attend? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Lia Toby/WENN]