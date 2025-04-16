Prince Harry Has No Idea How Charles Is Doing Amid Cancer -- As Feud Worsens Because Of Security Battle!

Prince Harry and King Charles III are more “distant” than ever. The state of their relationship honestly sounds really bleak…

Ever since Harry left the royal family and started s**t talking them in public, he’s had a strained relationship. And there’s been no positive improvements made in months, not even amid Charles’ cancer battle! On Tuesday, a source close to the palace opened up to People about the current state of the fam, dishing:

“I don’t think there is any rapprochement. Nothing has changed.”

Brutal. Another insider agreed, noting, “They are distant.”

They’re so estranged that the 76-year-old refuses to answer any of Harry’s calls or letters — just like Prince William — and they haven’t been together in private since their brief chat in February 2024, right after the monarch went public with his diagnosis. And we all know that wasn’t the friendliest of visits! Things are so bad that Harry is reportedly completely in the dark about his father’s current condition and prognosis. Jeez! That’s so terrible!

Shockingly, insiders are blaming this ongoing estrangement on the Spare author’s legal fight for security protection in the UK — a right to which he lost when he stopped being a working royal.

The King’s advisers are tied to RAVEC, the government body Harry is fighting, who have denied his family’s police protection. Harry believes his security was pulled in an attempt to stop him and Meghan Markle from leaving the royal family. When he realized just what his family would do to get their way, it “was difficult to swallow” and only made their rift worse, he told the outlet. Now, he’s also upset because he thinks Charles could easily help him get his security reinstated, but the patriarch has been unwilling to help (though the palace has denied Charles could do anything).

Nevertheless, it’s this courtroom chaos that some insiders speculate is the reason Charles is keeping his distance. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith shared:

“[The legal battle] puts Harry in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders. If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case.”

Hmm. Another confidant close to the palace hit back at this, arguing that they could easily create a boundary between personal life and official duties, “but things have been febrile for a while.” Rather than having to deal with toeing this line, Queen Camilla‘s husband has made sure to get out of dodge the last three times his youngest son has returned home. It’s really not subtle at this point!

That said, can you blame Charles for being cautious? After all, Harry did spill the tea about issues within the family, Sally expressed:

“These are things that would have been considered confidential.”

So, while he wants a reconciliation and for his children Archie and Lilibet to have ties to his home country and their extended family, he’s made it hard for himself! But just as confident he was about needing to expose his family, Harry’s confident about this legal fight.

The Archewell founder told People after his two-day hearing that his fight to win back security “has always mattered the most” to him and that he is “driven by exposing injustice” and wants to “fix” what’s broken. He also thinks “people would be shocked by what’s being held back,” referencing evidence shared during private hearings. A source close to his legal team said they were “cautiously optimistic” about the result of the case and expect to have a ruling in the coming weeks.

As for why he’s so determined to see this through even if it is making his feud worse, another insider shared that it has everything to do with protecting his wife and kids:

“He feels very strongly this is something he must fight for.”

Well, it better be! He’s putting a lot on the line if this legal issue is really deepening his estrangement to his father at such a precarious time for his health.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

