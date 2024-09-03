Why Prince Harry's Presence At Late Uncle's Memorial Service 'Astounded' Other Attendees!

The fallout continues from Prince Harry‘s trip across the pond to pay his respects to his recently deceased uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the memorial service for the man so close to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

As we’ve been reporting, Meghan Markle‘s husband traveled back to the UK last week to attend Lord Fellowes’ memorial service and offer his condolences directly to his widow, and his late mother’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. Initially, news from that memorial centered around the fact that Harry and estranged brother Prince William managed not to speak to each other at all during the service despite at one point standing just a few feet apart.

Related: Prince Harry Is Making This BOLD Move To Reconcile With His Family!

Ever since, we’ve continued to learn even more about the poignant memorial service. For one, we just reported on how Harry actually stayed at Althorp House while he was across the pond for the trip — the childhood home of his late mother. And now, we are hearing from other guests at the memorial who have a lot to say about his time back home!

See, even though Harry and William were decidedly separate at Lord Fellowes’ memorial, just the presence of the Spare author alone was incredibly welcome. Of the 300+ attendees who were on hand at the church in Snettisham, Norfolk for the service, one claimed to People that most of those there were “astounded” that Harry showed up. The source said:

“Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

Wow! We’re amazed to hear that the 39-year-old was “on remarkably good form” considering he and his estranged older brother were very much NOT on speaking terms the entire time. How Harry (and also William, TBH) dealt with that awkward situation with such aplomb is impressive. No wonder it left other attendees “astounded,” then!

Another royal insider added more thoughts, too. From their POV, it wasn’t surprising that Harry traveled to attend the memorial — it was only right to do so. They explained:

“I think it was lovely — and right — that he came and paid his respects.”

And a third source added a hypothesis for at least part of the reason why Harry showed up, too:

“Given everything that has gone on with the family’s health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother’s side of the family.”

We can certainly understand that. BTW, as we previously reported, Harry and William sat in separate areas during the service itself. Now, we’ve learned via this new report that they each sat with a different group of their maternal cousins. So, it seems like family members were keen on keeping them away from each other the whole time. Probably for the best, sadly.

Reactions, y’all? Share your thoughts on Harry’s most recent return to the UK down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]