Resurfaced Video Of Now-Estranged Prince Harry & William Laughing Together At The Royal Wedding Crushes Fans!

It’s hard to remember a time when Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship wasn’t so strained, but viewers got a taste of a sweet brotherly moment between the two in a new documentary marking the 10th anniversary of Will and Kate Middleton‘s wedding.

The ITV program called The Day Will and Kate Got Married showed the royal brothers at Westminster Abbey smiling and laughing at one another as they walked down the aisle to the altar ahead of the bride’s arrival. Of course, the clips from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding brought back better days for viewers, who have been swept up in the allegations made against royal family members by Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some people have even taken to Twitter to express their grief over the complicated relationship. One user wrote:

“Sad watching william and harry. They were so close and now barely speaking, #thedaywillandkategotmarried”

Another commented:

“That wedding was lovely and they have remained a much loved couple. Also Harry seemed happy in those days. #thedaywillandkategotmarried”

However, a third-person mentioned how everything happened for the best.

“Ultimately it suits both couples the way things have turned out. They no longer have to compete in that hierarchical institution.”

The new documentary comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some serious accusations against the royal family last month. The couple — who are currently pregnant with their second child — detailed their decision to leave their roles as senior members of the establishment, claiming the family didn’t support them at all. Furthermore, the pair discussed multiple instances of racism toward Meghan from the British press, mainly in how they treated her versus Kate.

“Rude and racist are not the same. And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

The Suits alum also revealed a concerning instance where an unnamed royal family member (speculated to be Princess Anne) had a problematic conversation with Harry about concerns over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.

For his part, the prince came forward with his shocking claims, in which he said his brother and father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” within the institution. Mind you, a friend of William’s has since denied the accusation on his behalf.

The brothers will reunite this summer for an unveiling of a statue dedicated to their later mother, Princess Diana. Perhaps, we will see a nice moment between the two like the one at the royal wedding, but you probably won’t want to hold your breath over it. As of right now, it seems like everything has boiled over way too much!

