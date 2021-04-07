Prince William 'Accused Harry Of Putting Fame Over Family': Inside Their Big Fight!

Look, we knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey didn’t go over well at all with the Royal family at large. They painted a portrait of The Firm as some kind of antiquated, villainous relic exerting its will on all involved.

But what does Prince William really think about what his brother has been saying and doing? They grew up together, faced the tragic death of their mother Princess Diana together; surely if anyone understands how Harry got to where he’s at, it’s Will.

So how is he reacting to his baby bro’s new image? Not well…

Oprah’s bestie Gayle King already revealed on CBS This Morning shortly after the interview that she spoke to Harry and Meghan, and that they’d let her know the Duke of Sussex had spoken to his brother and father. She spilled:

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, an insider said the convo unfortunately might have been even worse than they’d let on:

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well.”

But it wasn’t just that conversation, and it wasn’t just the interview that’s causing them problems. The source confirmed the brothers “haven’t seen each other for over a year” — not since the original Megxit. Obviously we can’t know if things would be different were it not for the international travel restrictions of the pandemic. But it’s still not a good sign the Princes aren’t hanging out — after all, how can they heal their rift if they aren’t sitting down and talking about it?

That has, apparently, just left Will to stew — and grow ever more resentful of his little brother’s decision to leave the family and set up deals with Netflix and other companies, like he wasn’t raised to serve:

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”

The insider also claimed it isn’t exactly a secret either; they say William has thrown the whole Hollywood thing right in his brother’s face:

“He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

Damn! That’s a harsh judgment! No wonder that conversation wasn’t productive!

But from his perspective how else can Kate Middleton‘s husband see it? He’s continuing to devote himself to the Royal family, to his duties as the future king, and his little brother married an actress and moved to Cali. It’s got to be hard to see that as completely driven just by a desire to be safe and healthy.

What do YOU think? Is there anything Harry can say to convince Will his motives are pure? Or will this whole Megxit thing always stink to the future king of selfishness and ambition??

Let us know your Royal thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/ITV.]