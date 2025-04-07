Prince Harry's Problems With His Charity Reportedly All 'Started With Meghan' -- Who NEVER Liked Chairwoman!

Meghan Markle‘s beef with Dr. Sophie Chandauka reportedly started long before that awkward polo match interaction! In fact, she could be a big reason for Prince Harry‘s current problems!

According to new insiders for DailyMail.com‘s The Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex has NEVER gotten along with Harry’s charity head! As Perezcious readers know, Harry had to resign from his co-founded charity Sentebale amid issues between the chairwoman and the board of trustees, who also walked away. They tried ousting her amid leadership complaints and she reacted by suing them, accusing the group of abuse of power, misogynoir, and more. Harry was also called out specifically for harassment and bullying. Not good!!

Now, an insider is blaming the rift on the actress! One confidant spilled:

“The problem, though, started with Meghan. Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.”

Meghan “started” this all?? Uh oh!

Last year’s Royal Salute Polo Challenge proved to be a clear indicator that there was tension between the women when the Suits alum was caught instructing Sophie not to stand near Harry during a photo op, forcing her to duck awkwardly underneath a trophy to get to her new spot.

According to one source, Harry and Sophie had seemingly gotten along well until the polo match which marked a “turning point” in their dynamic. And yeah, that’s very much because of his wife! Sources explained that Meghan was never supposed to be at the polo event after telling organizers she would not be there but arrived unexpectedly with Serena Williams. When Sophie tried to greet Meghan warmly, sources claim she only received a quick “hi” in return. Meg then turned away and went off “to drink champagne” with the tennis star, a source dished:

“She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event. […] She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around — Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all.”

So, with all this tension brewing, the photoshoot blunder just made it worse. However, sources close to Harry and Meghan argued this reflection of the event was misleading, insisting Meg is heard “politely offering assistance” in the video clip. They argued the moment was “weaponized as a negative attack” against them.

Another insider claimed the couple believed the lawyer was “obsessed” with Meghan “in a fan girl kind of way,” though Sentebale has denied this.

Of course, we know issues between Sophie and Harry were made worse when she refused to issue a statement supporting Meghan amid backlash after this viral mishap, resulting in a reported “angry” message from the Spare author. A source shared:

“Above all else, it was the way she says Meghan snubbed her on arrival that was the reason she wouldn’t issue some kind of supporting statement. Meghan then sent something to Sophie and Sophie responded and after that she [Sophie] was persona non grata. Harry sided with Meghan — he always does as he is dazzled by her. In his eyes she can do no wrong, even when it comes to behaving like that at a charity event. He was raging all day about it. Any time Meghan is spoken of badly, he gets the hump.”

Well, she is his wife! He’s given up a lot to be with her, so we’re not surprised he’s sensitive when it comes to Meg. That said, this does make his feud with the chairwoman even juicier!

And the problems reached far beyond just the org’s leaders! An insider said:

“Sentebale then complained about Team Archewell — they thought they were rude. […] There were comments on the day about how Archewell’s glossy PR machine made it all look good, but in reality, on the ground, they were not very nice. That caused a lot of unrest and bad blood.”

Oof! Sounds like such a mess!!

Could all of Harry’s alleged problematic behavior stemmed from the way he was apparently aggressively standing up for the As Ever founder?? Is she the real problem here? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

