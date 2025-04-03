Prince Harry Says He's RELIEVED His Charity Is Under Investigation! Y'all Buying This??

Prince Harry is actually glad his embattled charity is under investigation… even after he’s been accused of “harassment and bullying”! That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it!

Last week, Harry and his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho resigned as patrons of their co-founded charity Sentebale, in solidarity with the board of trustees. Everyone walked away after chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka sued the board, accusing the org’s leadership of all kinds of nasty things, including abuse of power, mismanagement, harassment, and more, after they tried to oust her. She later directly accused Harry of being the problem.

It’s gotten messy fast, and on Thursday, The Charity Commission — responsible for regulating charities in England and Wales — confirmed they have opened a “regulatory compliance case to examine concerns raised about the charity Sentebale.” The Commission will now “gather evidence and assess the compliance of the charity and trustees past and present with their legal duties.” They’re taking this seriously — and Harry’s actually… relieved??

In response obtained by People, Harry personally expressed:

“From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers. What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal. No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.”

He continued:

“On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry. We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign. We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve.”

So, he obviously thinks this will clear him… but will it?

A Sentebale rep has already confirmed there is documented proof of a message Harry sent to Sophie after she refused to defend Meghan Markle, who was under backlash for an awkward exchange between the women at a polo match last year. Sources said Harry was super “angry” and shocked Sophie with his heated response — with some claiming he should fear it getting leaked because it shows he’s a hypocrite amid the bullying allegation. Yikes!

If they’re claiming to have this kind of evidence on him, maybe he shouldn’t be so happy the Commission is digging into the organization?? And yet he’s just trying to play it cool!

Meanwhile, Dr. Chandauka is just as happy about the investigation. In a statement posted on the charity website, she said she first raised issues in February after her team initiated an internal governance investigation last year — “the findings of which we will share with the Charity Commission,” she added:

“We hope that, together, these actions will give the general public, our colleagues, partners, supporters, donors and the communities we serve comfort that Sentebale and its new Board of Trustees are acting appropriately to demonstrate and ensure good governance and a healthy culture for Sentebale to thrive.”

She went on to insist the charity will continue its work throughout this process:

“In the meantime, our exceptional Executive team and operational staff remain focused on the day-to-day operations of the charity, ensuring continuity in our work and mission delivery.”

The message concluded:

“We appreciate the patience, understanding and tremendous support we have received from our existing and prospective partners and supporters, and look forward to continuing to work together with you as we recalibrate for an ambitious future.”

Inneresting to see both sides so positive… We’ll have to wait and see what the investigation uncovers!

Any predictions? Tell us (below)!

