Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s $100 Million Netflix Deal WON'T Be Renewed -- Is King Charles To Blame?!

Welp… We all saw this one coming…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s $100 million deal with Netflix will NOT be renewed!

The couple signed the multiyear deal back in 2020 after their exit from the royal family. They promised to release a ton of content — and the streamer clearly banked on them bringing in a lot of new viewers. We mean, they shelled out so much money!

But now, after some lackluster performances, they will not be inking a new deal when their current contract expires in September, according to a new report from The Sun on Tuesday. In fact, the outlet claimed the streamer and couple have agreed not to release an official announcement. Oof. They’re embarrassed AF! An insider said:

“There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

A Hollywood insider confirmed to People that this is the end of the production deal, calling it a reflection of a shift in Netflix’s business strategy. But when it comes to the Sussexes, it’s hard not to blame this on their work! Their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan was a huge success, becoming Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut to date! Huge! Everything else? Not so much…

The streamer just released the latest Engagement Report on July 17, which covers the first half of 2025. It revealed the Spare author’s executive-produced series Polo was only watched by 500,000 households and ranked No. 3,436. Damn. For a streamer as global and large as Netflix, that’s TERRIBLE.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s cooking series, With Love, Meghan, received a more impressive 5.3 million views… but only ranked at No. 383. She did manage to snag a second season, which has already been filmed and is expected to drop in the fall. So, that’s more successful. But for two people who were paid $100 MILLION, this cannot be the results the platform was hoping for! A source told The Sun:

“The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.”

The insider claimed there’s no bad blood and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is thought to be on good terms with the Suits alum still. They explained:

“They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing.”

Seriously!

Somewhat surprisingly, media execs are partially pulling the plug on the deal ’cause they’re annoyed the actress has a new priority now:

“Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.”

And yet, Netflix is a partner in her lifestyle brand, As Ever. You’d think they’d want her to continue to build that out, considering they’ll profit off it too! Just saying…

As for the lack of an announcement, the confidant dished:

“Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.”

No s**t!

The source also shared that Paramount+ is believed to be interested in working with the ex-royals — if the right project came along.

By the way, this Netflix departure comes after it was announced last month that the company signed a deal with King Charles III and Idris Elba for a doc exploring the impact of the King’s Trust — and so continuing their deal with the Sussexes could’ve been seen as a possible roadblock for that new partnership. Bummer! But Meg and Harry had their chance!

Thoughts?!

