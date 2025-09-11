Prince Harry's Reconciliation Hopes With King Charles 'Dead In The Water' If He Goes Through With THIS Plan

Prince Harry might have just met with his estranged father, but if the Duke of Sussex goes through with his documentary plans, it could all be for naught.

So, as we’ve been reporting, the Spare author got an audience with King Charles III this week while Harry was in London for the annual WellChild Awards.

And as we’ve also been reporting, Meghan Markle‘s hubby is supposedly in the early stages of putting together a documentary for Netflix on his mother, the late Princess Diana. It’ll apparently be released in 2027 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her infamously tragic car crash death. There’s just one little (okay, huge) problem with that plan: if Harry goes through with the production, he can supposedly say goodbye to his dad and the rest of the royal fam forever!

Related: ‘Something Deeper Going On’ Between Prince Harry & Prince William, Says Former Royal Butler

According to a Wednesday evening report in Radar Online, if Harry does indeed pursue this Netflix documentary project about his mother’s life and death, the streaming giant’s release could “totally detonate” whatever hopes he might have had for reconciling with the king, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and the rest of The Firm.

But to hear that outlet’s source tell it, the Duke of Sussex might still go through with it anyways!! And if he does… it could be forever-curtains on a royal fam reunion. An insider close to the production claimed:

“Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he’s planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2027, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core. The King will see it as betrayal all over again, and there will be no going back for Harry if it goes ahead.”

Whoa!

If true, “obsessed with revenge” is not a great mindset to be in during an attempted reconciliation! Just saying.

The outlet claims the doc will examine in granular detail the collapse of Charles and Diana’s marriage. That purportedly includes the attention Charles placed upon Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as Diana’s battles with depression and bulimia.

And another source said this documentary will NOT be “just another Diana tribute.” Instead, it’s allegedly going to go hard after Harry’s dad:

“It will rake over Charles’ mistakes, Camilla’s role, and the whole breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind.”

Dude, holy s**t! If that really comes to fruition, yeah, it will not be well-received by Buckingham Palace. And understandably so!

One insider noted that while friends of Harry’s say he sees the documentary as his way of reclaiming his mom’s life story, those closest to the royal family are already bristling at the thought of the show ever seeing the light of day. The source explained:

“Harry knows exactly what he’s doing. If he goes ahead, any peace talks will be dead in the water. It will antagonize William, alienate Charles, and devastate Camilla.”

Yeesh.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/Anwar Hussein/WENN]