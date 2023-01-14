Prince Harry Reveals He Left A LOT Of Stories About Prince William & King Charles Out Of His Memoir!

If the royal family thought the final version of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was bad, we guess it’s a good thing they (or anyone else for that matter) never saw the original transcript!

In an interview with The Telegraph published on Friday, the Duke of Sussex revealed he had A LOT more material he could have included in his book. In fact, he explained that “the first draft was different” with a total of 800 pages and included even more tea about King Charles III and Prince William:

“It could have been two books, put it that way.”

However, 400 pages of the book were cut out from the transcript. Why is that? Harry told the outlet he decided there were some things the public didn’t need to know about – and some things his father and brother would never “forgive” him for revealing to the world:

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Whoa. Now we really want to know what else was going to be in the book! It must have been pretty explosive if the two would never forgive Harry! The 38-year-old noted “the hard bit was taking things out” since he knew the book was “an absolute no” in the eyes of the royal family. But Harry also knows the media has “a s**t ton of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else.”

While Harry edited the book, he still left some major bombshells for readers, including juicy details about a physical altercation between himself and William over Meghan Markle. And of course, many people have slammed the Archewell founder for airing out the royal’s dirty laundry once again. However, Harry recognized he was “going to get trashed” for the parts about the family, but insisted they needed to be included in order to tell his story. Despite what some critics may think, the prince also maintained he is not trying to take down the monarchy. He told The Telegraph:

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy — this is about trying to save them from themselves. I know that I will get crucified by numerous people saying that.”

In reality, Harry stated he feels a “responsibility” to change the House of Windsor for his nephews and niece – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis:

“I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me.”

He said Prince William “made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility.” Ultimately, though, Harry reiterated that he wants an apology from his family for everything that went down, saying:

“Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on.”

He added:

“That’s the saddest part about it — it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves.”

Wow. Wonder if we’ll ever find out the deets about the stories that were cut from Spare! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

