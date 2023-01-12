Royal Family DODGE Questions In First Public Appearances Since Prince Harry's Book -- WATCH!

The royal family is getting back to business.

On Thursday, Prince William, Princess Catherine, AND King Charles III all stepped out of the palace to continue with their royal duties despite the controversy surrounding their family following the release of Prince Harry‘s memoir earlier this week.

For starters, Will and Kate, who was previously spotted looking very stoic while driving into Windsor Castle on Tuesday, were seen in Liverpool, England. They visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank all the healthcare workers for their efforts during the winter months.

Related: Prince Harry Shares What He Misses Most About Queen Elizabeth

In one video shared on Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales could be seen approaching the building while waving to onlookers. Then someone from the crowd yelled at William:

“You hurt by the comments in Harry’s book, sir?”

Must have been a reporter looking for a quote…

The Prince kept quiet and completely ignored the comment and the heckler. But, to be fair, there’s a chance he didn’t hear the question at all since it was very windy. Still, we doubt he would have reacted!

Earlier this week, a Page Six source opened up about why the Duke of Cambridge can’t clap back at his brother’s Spare claims despite wanting to:

“The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain’, but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said, ‘We are very much not a racist family,’ but he was overruled by his father.”

Seems like he’s listening to those on his team and keeping quiet! Meanwhile, King Charles was also out and about on Thursday morning as he made an official visit to Aboyne, Scotland to tour local community spaces, such as Aboyne & Mid-Deeside Community Shed, and meet with support groups. Take a look:

Meanwhile the Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the Royal Liverpool Hospital. William did not respond to a question asked by someone outside:

“You hurt by the comments in Harry’s book sir?” pic.twitter.com/96f9RY3xsL — Emily Nash (@emynash) January 12, 2023

They’re really just trying to keep their heads held high and avoid the drama as much as possible.

Related: This Prince Harry Penis Story Is WAY Too Much About Mom Princess Diana!

Speaking of…

Royal reporter for the Daily Express Richard Palmer believes the people at the events may have been banned from bringing up Spare altogether since the royals weren’t asked about it much — though we know that’s about all anyone wants to hear about right now! He noted:

“Everybody meeting the royals today seems to have been instructed not to mention the controversy over Prince Harry’s book. William ignored a question shouted out about it. These are the first public engagements since Spare was published.”

Can they really go forever without addressing this, though?? Eventually, they’re going to have to cave, right? We’ll have to wait and see. For now, check out more from their visits (below)!

The King, meanwhile, has visited local groups at Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aberdeenshire. pic.twitter.com/qqCr6cxYiw — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 12, 2023

Let us know what YOU think (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]