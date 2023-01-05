Prince Harry Claims William Physically ATTACKED Him!

Whoa! This is the harshest accusation made yet by Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is set to spill all kinds of royal tea in his upcoming memoir Spare. It’s not out until January 10, but we’re starting to get snippets already. And the juiciest thus far comes from The Guardian, which got an advance copy. According to them, Harry claims in the tell-all that Prince William physically attacked him! For real! He writes that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor.” Whoa! He says he hit his back so hard the attack left a visible mark! Damn! What was the fight about? We’ll give you one guess…

In describing how their fraternal relationship was crumbling amid his marriage to American actress Meghan Markle, the Prince writes that he and Will were having a fight in his own London home some time in 2019 — after the wedding but before the royal exit. He and Meghan were living in Nottingham Cottage at the time, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, while Frogmore was being renovated.

Related: Royals Give Aide Who Accused Meghan Markle Of ‘Bullying’ A Big New Honor!

Will came over, he recalls, to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” that was their relationship, mostly in the eyes of the press. But it was never going to be just a polite convo over tea. He says his big brother was already “piping hot” when he arrived — and things only got worse when he started calling Meghan names — “difficult” and “rude” and “abrasive” — something Harry thought was an ugly “parrot[ing of] the press narrative.” When the author told his big bro just that, how he expected better of him, things went off the rails.

The argument came down, in that instant, to the royal saying that is the namesake of the entire book. William was acting like “the heir” who had no idea what difficulties there were for “the spare.” He says eventually Will told him he was actually trying to help by criticizing his wife, to which Harry replied:

“Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

He remembers that comment in particular triggering his brother, who swore at him. He retreated to the kitchen, but the future king followed — and wouldn’t be calmed. Harry writes that he tried to assuage his big bro, giving him a glass of water and saying:

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

But water wasn’t about to put out this fire. He writes that William surprised him with violence:

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry remembers William shouting at Harry to fight him back, like when they were children. Harry refused. Eventually Will did as he was asked and left. He later returned, “looking regretful, and apologised.” After the apology, however, he “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this,'” to which Harry responded:

“‘You mean that you attacked me?’”

Will responded:

“‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

Harry didn’t tell Meghan. At least not right away. But the dog bowl had left “scrapes and bruises” so he had to tell her eventually. He says when he did she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry”:

“She was terribly sad.”

Oof. What a story. This is rather spicier than what we expected to find in Spare if we’re being honest. He certainly didn’t tell this story to Oprah.

What do YOU think of Harry’s tale??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]