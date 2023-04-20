Shade For Prince Harry? Sarah Ferguson Talks Coronation Snub & More!

Sarah Ferguson has no hard feelings about being left off the guest list for King Charles III‘s coronation.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, the Duchess of York opened up about last week’s confirmation she was not invited to one of the most historic events of the monarchy in decades. Surprisingly, it sounds like she doesn’t care at all! The way she put it:

“You can’t have it both ways. You mustn’t sit on the fence. You’re either in or out, but don’t muck around.”

Hmm… So what does she think about Prince Harry‘s attendance? Sure, he’ll always technically be a part of the royal family since he was born into it (unlike her), but he did remove himself a ton amid the family feud — yet he’s still being welcomed. He very much could be considered “on the fence.” Could it be she’s throwing a little shade his way??

Related: King Charles Would Be Nothing Without ‘Yin To His Yang’ Queen Camilla

Fergie went on to insist she’s “not actually” offended by the snub since she is enjoying her life as a single lady and a new novelist, with the recent release of her book, A Most Intriguing Lady. She explained:

“I am divorced, and I’m really loving being divorced to my ex-husband — not from my ex-husband, it’s quite a differentiate — and also getting out there as a new novelist.”

While she won’t be there in person, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie‘s mother will be celebrating the crowning because she is still close with Charles and Queen Camilla. She said:

“Just because I’m not there on the state occasion … in private I can be there, and that’s a lovely feeling to be part of the family. It really is.”

Guess that’s better than nothing! She also praised the couple for doing an “exceptional job at unifying the family” — which also seems like a thinly veiled reference to Harry!

Related: Sarah Ferguson & Princess Diana Got Arrested For THIS Super Illegal Thing!

Previously, the 63-year-old hinted she wouldn’t be at the ceremony when she said on Loose Women she would be “having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting” on the special day.

Fergie’s ex-husband Prince Andrew is expected to be at the event, though it’s unclear if he will have an official role in the ceremony. If we had to take bets, we’d say he won’t — his sexual assault settlement and controversial ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein make him an even more ignominious figure than Harry! Meanwhile, his daughters are also expected to attend, and they’ll likely be the only ones in the Duke of Sussex’s corner throughout the festivities since the rest of the royals want nothing to do with him at this time.

While this is probably the biggest royal event the writer has been left out of, it’s certainly not the first. After her split from Andrew in 1992, she wasn’t invited to Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding. She was included in Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 2018 nuptials, so it really seems to be up to those in charge of each shindig!

No wonder she seems to be handling this snub very well! She’s used to it! Hear her discuss her stance on the coronation and way more (below).

Thoughts? Would you be frustrated if you were her?

[Image via BBC/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]