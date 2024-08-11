Shirtless Man Arrested For Climbing Eiffel Tower Just HOURS Before Olympics Closing Ceremony!

Some dude just took rock climbing to the next level… But his version is neither safe NOR legal!

On Sunday, a shirtless man was spotted scaling the Eiffel Tower in Paris just three hours before the Olympics Closing Ceremony was set to begin. In viral footage swirling around the web, he can be seen just above the blue ring of the famous Olympics logo, which is temporarily set in place on the iconic structure. See (below):

According to French police, the climber was spotted on the 1,083-foot structure at around 2:45 p.m. local time. About 15 minutes after that, law enforcement evacuated visitors from the area — besides those who were on the second floor. They had to wait about an additional 30 minutes before being allowed to exit, according to multiple outlets.

It’s unclear where the climber began his daring and illegal journey, but he’s since been arrested. There haven’t been many other details, but we’re just glad police were able to get him down safely!

