Prince William Fears Private Chats With Prince Harry Will Become 'Plastered' All Over American TV: 'There's A Lack Of Trust'

OK, so we can’t totally blame Prince William for having some trust issues when it comes to “private” conversations with his estranged brother Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex did kinda blab to Gayle King after speaking with his brother and father, Prince Charles, for the first time since the CBS special. And now, we all know the talks were “not productive,” so of course we’re eager for more details! Can he really blame us?

Well, according to a source who spoke with Vanity Fair, yes, the older brother can:

“There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”

Perhaps if he was really ready to take accountability for any of his alleged actions against the Archewell founder during these phone calls, Kate Middleton’s hubby wouldn’t have anything to worry about?? But that rational obviously hasn’t crossed the father’s mind yet.

One family member who has continued to talk with the California resident, though, is none other than Queen Elizabeth II herself. The insider added:

“They are continuing to speak regularly.”

Except those chats don’t revolve around her apparent “crisis meetings,” but rather the health of 99-year-old Prince Philip. Just released from a four-week-stay in the hospital, the family is supposedly trying to keep their head low and focus on the recovering royal, who reportedly underwent heart surgery.

“The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount.”

Attempting to keep the severity of the Queen’s husband’s health out of the press, Buckingham Palace originally announced the patriarch was only supposed to be in the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution. But clearly, there was a lot more worry within the fam than we realized! So much so, that they’re now blaming Meghan Markle and Harry for speaking their truth at such a stressful time! The insider spilled:

“It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines.”

Wouldn’t that be helping them, though?? Of course we all care about Philip’s well-being, but the philanthropists have done an excellent job of keeping Harry’s grandfather “from the headlines.” We’re all a bit more focused on the racism claims these days anyway!

The source concluded:

“It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift.”

We can’t argue that!! Both sides have taken strides that don’t lend well to an easy resolution, but many of the claims brought forth by Archie Harrison’s parents were never going to be healed quickly anyway. Let’s just hope William’s soap opera concerns don’t stop him from working through his issues with Harry for good!

