Prince Harry Now Quarantining In Case Philip’s Health Worsens At Hospital

Preparing for the worst…

Following Wednesday’s announcement that Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital Tuesday due to a non-COVID-19 related sickness, Prince Harry has decided to self-isolate in his California home in case he has to make a fast dash to the UK.

ICYMI, Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband arrived at King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday, according to the Buckingham Palace, who shared:

“The duke is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation and rest.”

Related: ‘Nothing Is Off Limits’ In Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

Having received the coronavirus vaccination in late January (alongside his wife), the statement insisted this was not an emergency situation, but a suggestion by a doctor considering the Prince had felt unwell for a short period of time. Sources also told ET the Duke of Edinburgh was seen walking into the care facility unaided (great news). That said, the hospitalization does warrant caution considering the royal’s age. Taking matters seriously, Harry is said to be hunkering down with Meghan Markle and Archie in order to be ready in the event his grandfather’s health does not recover as expected. According to the Mirror, a source explained:

“Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition. He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

We’re loving his commitment to keep his family safe, but also wonder, where would he be going in the first place?? Things should still very much be locked down in California (and many other places of the world) considering the pandemic is spreading full steam ahead. Sigh…

Harry’s self-imposed quarantine will allow the 36-year-old to feel a bit safer traveling to get to Philip’s side in the first place. Despite having to come from the US which has just been added to a “red list” (meaning visitors would be required to quarantine in a hotel before truly entering the country), the Duke of Sussex is exempt from that requirement given his diplomatic status.

Related: Harry & Meghan Subtly Honor Princess Diana In Pregnancy Announcement

The outlet shared the Archewell Audio podcast host has a private jet ready for take off if need be, and that he would (of course) take a covid test before and after arrival. It’s unclear what the former actress would do in the hypothetical dire situation considering she just announced her pregnancy.

Here’s to hoping this will all seem like a major precaution in the near future, and that Philip’s health rebounds soon!

[Image via John Rainford/Avalon/WENN]