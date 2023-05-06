Huge Snub? Prince Harry Was Forced To Sit In Third Row During King Charles’ Coronation!

Prince Harry didn’t get a front-row seat to the historic coronation of King Charles! Ouch…

As you know, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom for his father’s crowning – notably without Meghan Markle, who stayed behind in California for their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. So how did the big day go? Well, it seemed like the royal family didn’t put aside their feud for one day and snubbed Harry a bit!

Related: Sorry, The Coronation Is Costing Taxpayers How Much?!?!?

On Saturday, Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. We guess he is pushing aside the pain of his cousins betrayal of meeting with Piers Morgan recently? When the group headed to their seats, coronation viewers could see the prince was all smiles while walking alone behind Eugenie and Jack. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of his father, King Charles III https://t.co/zwSW1otXwi pic.twitter.com/b7oFiU3apd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2023

But instead making his way to the front row, though, Harry was demoted to the third row behind King Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Oof. The first row was reserved for full-time working royals, which included Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, and two of their children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Considering William and Harry’s relationship is very strained right now, the distance between the brothers was probably a wise choice to minimize the drama during the coronation!

And that wasn’t the only snub. Harry noticeably wore a morning suit rather than his military uniform during the ceremony. Meanwhile, disgraced Prince Andrew – who has been accused of sexual assault and is no longer a working royal – was allowed to wear the official Knight of the Garter robes for the big day. Seriously???

However, it isn’t entirely shocking that Harry wasn’t permitted to wear his uniform. Along with the royal feud, he was stripped of his military titles when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 and therefore isn’t allowed to wear the uniform during formal occasions. He was granted an exception for the final vigil of his late grandma Queen Elizabeth II. So why wasn’t he given another free pass now? A source told Page Six on Saturday:

“Harry didn’t push for a seat up front and he didn’t push to wear his military uniform.”

Despite the drama (and a few hilarious/awkward facial expressions), Harry surprisingly seemed to have an OK time at the coronation. Per Entertainment Tonight, Harry ended up standing outside of Westminster Abbey alone for 10 minutes before getting into a black BMW sedan and leaving. Page Six also confirmed that the royal left the UK less than an hour after the coronation to head back to California for Prince Archie’s birthday. This meant he did not join his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and won’t attend the rest of the festivities following the ceremony.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family have appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palacehttps://t.co/PpPLdMd9Sa pic.twitter.com/S1HyLHESgA — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 6, 2023

Harry wasted no time in getting out of there! Lolz! Reactions to the coronation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]