Prince Louis Steals The Show Again! Twitter Reacts To The 5-Year-Old Yawning During King Charles’ Coronation!

While this might have been a huge day for King Charles, that did not stop Prince Louis from stealing the show… yet again!

The 5-year-old joined the royal family for the historic coronation of the 74-year-old monarch on Saturday. But rather than focusing on this momentous occasion, social media users cannot seem to get over all of the adorable moments from Prince Louis throughout the ceremony!

It all started when Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton’s youngest son was seen arriving in a car at Westminster Abbey with his family. And what did he do? Louis could be seen looking out the window of the vehicle as he gave a small wave at everyone. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

AWW!

His adorable antics did not end there! While making their way into the church, he and Princess Charlotte were photographed adorably holding hands. FYI, Prince George did not enter with his family as he was acting as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. You can see the adorable interaction between Charlotte and Louis HERE.

But the biggest moment from the coronation, all thanks to Louis? At one point, Louis apparently started to get sleepy, bored, or both as he let out several yawns throughout the ceremony! Honestly, relatable. He also could be seen fidgeting in his seat and appeared more interested in the atmosphere around him, as he was photographed looking up and talking to his big sister while he pointed at the ceiling. Check it out (below):

LOLZ!!! According to Page Six, Louis ended up leaving about an hour and a half into the event. However, he later returned to the coronation to sing God Save the King while King Charles and Queen Camilla left Westminster Abbey.

Louis then joined the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace – and as you can expect, he continued to steal the show! The young royal could be seen enthusiastically greeting the fans who gathered below the balcony by waving both of his hands. And of course, he got distracted at one point and began pointing out the planes that flew overhead. See part of his balcony appearance (below):

Let’s be real, it’s Louis’ world and we are all just living in it! Lolz! It comes as no surprise that social media users were obsessed with the prince’s reactions during the coronation and took to Twitter to share them, writing:

“Prince Louis yawning is hilarious, we’re all feeling it buddy”

“Prince Louis yawning through the whole thing is a real vibe”

“Louis stealing the show with his yawning. I love that kid!”

“And you know the #Coronation day wouldnt be complete without Prince Louis dropping a new meme for us. Never change.”

“Another iconic balcony appearance for Prince Louis!”

“Prince Louis perfectly captured my thoughts about the coronation.”

Prince Louis truly never fails to give us a viral moment! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

