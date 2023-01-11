Princess Catherine Spotted For First Time Since Being Slammed In Prince Harry's Memoir -- See How She's Holding Up HERE!

Princess Catherine is stepping out, just one day after her brother-in-law blasted her in his newly released memoir, Spare!

Kate Middleton remained very stoic as she was caught on camera returning to Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Princess of Wales was seen driving while wearing a camel-colored coat and dark scarf. Her hand gripped the steering wheel as she maintained a very tense poker face!

So far, the royal family has yet to release an official statement to address any of the claims made in Spare or Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, which premiered on the streamer last month. Earlier this week, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six Kate is “outraged and hurt” by the accusations involving her and her husband, Prince William, including juicy details into her bridesmaid dress feud with the Suits alum!

While her expression might not be giving us much, one thing’s for sure, she doesn’t look too happy!! It must be so hard not to clap back — or leak things to the press! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]