Prince Harry Shares What He Misses Most About Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is opening up about his relationship with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Catching up with People on Tuesday for the magazine’s cover story, the Spare author reflected on his “special relationship” with Her Majesty, saying:

“My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Queen died in September at 96 years old. Harry (alongside his wife Meghan Markle) returned to the UK to be by his estranged family’s side to pay tribute to her during the country’s 10-day mourning period.

Opening up about what he misses most about the matriarch now that she’s been gone for several months, Harry candidly told the outlet:

“I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit.”

While she didn’t often put that rapier wit on public display, we’ve definitely always gotten the sense she was bold AF. Heck, what she was able to communicate just with a brooch was impressive…

Despite the great loss, Harry knows she’s in a better place alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died at 99 in April 2021. He reflected:

“I’m also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband.”

She really did live such a long and remarkable life…

While Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a regal leader to most, Harry hopes to hold tight to the memories of her as a grandmother and great-grandmother. These days when the Archewell founder thinks back on his last few years with the Queen, he is most grateful for the time she spent getting to know his children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. He noted:

“I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children.”

In his new memoir, the Duke of Sussex opens up about the time his kids met with the Queen in June. It was the family’s first time back in the UK after moving to California. While they were there to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, they made sure to get some quality time in as well.

Remarking on the occasion, Harry recalled Archie “making deep, chivalrous bows” while Lili was “cuddling the monarch’s shins.” His grandmother was won over, he recalled:

“Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more… American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious.”

LOLz! Good thing they behaved! It’s sad the little ones won’t get to grow up knowing Queen Elizabeth more, but it sure sounds like Harry will be keeping her legacy alive for ’em. She meant so much to him, especially amid his other family troubles.

Speaking of, the former military officer once again insisted he hopes to reconcile with his estranged relatives, namely King Charles III and Prince William, telling People:

“I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”

It’ll be very sad if the feud carries on to the next generation! Hopefully the brothers can figure out how to make amends before their kids are too old and start to really catch on to what’s going on with their parents… Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

