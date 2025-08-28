Why Prince William & Princess Catherine 'Delayed' Telling George About His 'Destiny'

Prince William and Princess Catherine are REALLY committed to preserving Prince George‘s childhood!

The parents have already taken several steps that break from tradition to ensure George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, get as normal an upbringing as possible as royalty. But now royal biographer Robert Lacey is sharing new details on how they accomplished this!

Speaking to People on Thursday, the royal biographer said the 12-year-old “really has had a period of a normal childhood,” largely because — for a while, at least — he had no idea what his “destiny” really was. To do this, the parents “delayed” telling George his fate “until the last possible moment.” The author praised the decision:

“It shows special care and thoughtfulness.”

It’s not something you can totally ignore — there are royal protocols to follow, you know? Plus, ever since his birth, the whole world has been talking about his future! So, the parents were only able to delay the inevitable until the boy was about 7 years old, it is believed. Whoa. That’s not very long at all! It’s the age Louis is right now.

BTW, this isn’t just about setting George up for success. Robert pointed out that this says a lot about William’s past:

“It also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown.”

He must’ve thought he had too much pressure on him as a kid! So, what a great chance to try to improve the situation for the next generation. Robert added:

“I imagine that when William talks to George about things like this, he uses words like ‘destiny’ rather than ‘duty.’ ‘Duty’ has a sense of being trapped; ‘destiny’ has a sense of choice.”

Not that he really has much of a choice, but it’s the thought that counts. LOLz!

Many experts also believe that when William becomes king, he will hold off giving his son any royal responsibilities or new titles until he is old enough and ready. For example, he likely won’t bestow the title of Prince of Wales on George until he’s finished with school. A palace source expressed to the mag:

“They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles.”

Makes sense! He’s still so young!

William and Kate Middleton aren’t new to breaking from tradition when it comes to their kids. Take their schooling, for instance. All the kids are at a co-ed school together, rather than sending them to separate single-gender schools. Sally Bedell Smith explained:

“That chimes with William wanting to do things in a more modern way, putting all three children in the same school. It’s a new direction — groundbreaking for the royal family.”

And at school, George goes by his first name just as his father did — and unlike King Charles III who was called “Sir.” A close insider said:

“It’s evolution, rightly so.”

That said, the parents are currently considering whether they’ll send George to his dad’s alma mater, Eton College, an all-boys boarding school. No matter what they decide, their parenting, especially that of George, stands out. Royal author Robert Hardman told the outlet all these little and important decisions prove William is as committed to raising a future king as he is to becoming the monarch himself:

“William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it.”

Honestly, that’s great to hear! All his kids are still so young and need his support — especially George, as the reality of this title starts to set in. Reflecting on George’s personality so far, an insider close to the palace shared:

“He does the right things at the right moment, as any 12-year-old would — and that’s all that matters.”

Aw. That’s good. We’re sure there will be a lot of ups and downs as he continues to grow up, but at least his parents are looking out for him!

Reactions?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]