Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly SKIPPING Niece Lilibet’s Birthday Party AND First Meeting With Queen Elizabeth!

So much for all that brotherly love. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to miss their niece’s big first birthday!

Amid reports that William has been making amends with his brother Prince Harry, it now turns out that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are skipping town right when Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the area and are set to celebrate their daughter Lilibet‘s birthday with Queen Elizabeth II. According to DailyMail.com, the couple will be visiting Wales as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which begins on Thursday. While there, they will meet with the performers and crew involved in a special concert at Cardiff Castle.

Back home, the Queen will reportedly be meeting her great-granddaughter and namesake for the very first time! The birthday bash will take place at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan will be staying while they are in the UK for the festivities. Lilibet, who turns one on June 4, will be celebrating her first visit to her father’s home country since she was born, and the first time the parents have taken their whole family, including Archie, 3, back to the country since exiting royal life in January 2020.

Oh, and it sounds like the 96-year-old is taking the meeting seriously! She is said to be missing her favorite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, for the celebrations! So, she knows the importance of showing up! (Though some say her decision to skip the event is just to pace herself throughout the busy few days, according to DailyMail.com.)

Interestingly, just last week, sources told The Mirror that the estranged brothers have been working hard to get their relationship to a better place, even video chatting regularly to stay in touch. An insider told the outlet:

“They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother.”

And, yet, one of the first chances they get to spend some quality time together in an intimate and family-oriented setting, William ditches?! That certainly raises some red flags! It’s hard to know how much time — if any — the siblings will get together during the Jubilee. As Perezcious readers already know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already been banned from joining the Queen on the balcony during the opening ceremony, Trooping the Colour, since they are no longer working royals.

It’s unclear where they will watch with their children, but sources told The Post that the family will not be seen much during the four-day celebration, choosing instead to stay in the shadows to not cloud the Queen’s moment. Royal historian and author Hugo Vickers told the outlet:

“I would like to hope that it will all be focused on her — the fewer distractions there are, the better, frankly.”

But another source claimed the Archewell Foundation founders don’t care about getting barred from some of the very public appearances of the royal family, saying:

“Believe me, they’d be fine having NO public moments during the Jubilee.”

Either way, though, their presence will “r​​emind the world they’re part of the show.” It’s hard to forget about them with all the drama they seemingly stir up for the fam on a regular basis!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s a bad look that William and Kate won’t be around for their niece’s birthday?! Surely they could have rearranged their plans if they really wanted to make it, right?? Let us know what YOU think (below)!

