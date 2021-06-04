Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will 'Absolutely' Not Be Snubbed For Queen's Platinum Jubilee!

The royal family may be bothered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent behavior, but that doesn’t mean the couple will be snubbed from one of the biggest social events in Britain’s history!

Multiple sources tell Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “absolutely” on Queen Elizabeth II’s invite list for her Platinum Jubilee and won’t be “iced out,” despite putting the royals on blast in a series of shocking interviews.

For those who don’t know, a Royal Jubilee is observed to celebrate a monarch’s anniversary on the throne. Liz has quite a few under her belt since acceding in 1952 when she was just 25: she already celebrated her Silver jubilee (25th anniversary), Ruby jubilee (40th anniversary), Golden jubilee (50th anniversary), Diamond jubilee (60th anniversary), and Sapphire jubilee (65th anniversary).

Next year, however, she’s expected to become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum jubilee (70th anniversary) — so y’all better believe Her Majesty is expecting everyone to be there!

On Wednesday, it was announced there will be a four-day weekend, including a party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate the event in June 2022, and a well-placed insider said the royal fam are expecting Harry and Meg to show up.

Pointing out that both Harry and his brother, Prince William, wore their Jubilee medals at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, the insider noted:

“Of course [Harry and Meghan are] invited, it’s a family event!”

Now, if the event was going down this month, it might be a bit awkward, seeing as the family still seems a bit salty about Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

But fortunately, the festivities won’t take place until next year — and, as another source pointed out, “so much” can change during that time. Both sources also noted that the family will want to see the Sussexes’ son, Archie, and their new baby girl, who is due any day now.

The Jubilee will likely be the first time the couple will be back in Harry’s old stomping grounds together since they infamously quit the royal family in 2020 before moving to California — and even if things are still awkward at that point, at least there will be plenty of activities to distract everyone.

A parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will begin the extended Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday, June 2. (This event usually takes place each year on the Queen’s birthday, but was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Later that weekend, Her Majesty will attend the Epsom Derby horse race, and a music concert will take place at Buckingham Palace. On the final day of the Jubilee weekend, Britons will be encouraged to have street parties to celebrate as the royal festivities will conclude with a pageant at Buckingham Palace.

The palace said the events “will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.” Let’s hope the same goes for the royal family!

