Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas DRAGS Her & Prince Harry’s Royal Drama & Compares Himself To The King -- But Still Wants A B-Day Call!

Meghan Markle’s dad is once again pleading for her attention!

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex and her father Thomas Markle don’t see eye to eye. That was made clear six years ago when he was caught teaming up with paparazzi to secure shots of himself on her and Prince Harry’s big wedding day! And after all the scandal that followed, Meghan and her dad had a falling out that still hasn’t been resolved to this day. But he just can’t resist trying to get her attention!

In an interview with DailyMail.com published on Saturday, Thomas revealed he’s turning 80 in less than a month… And can you guess what his B-day wish is?? A call from Meghan! He told the outlet:

“I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years. I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch.”

Uhhh, after everything that’s gone down, that’s her prerogative! But he persists… And still wants to meet Meghan and Harry’s kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2:

“I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage.”

He’s ALSO wondering why he’s never met his son-in-law:

“When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for. Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me? He has the resources to fly around the world — and does — but why didn’t he come to see me, particularly when people in the royal household like Jason Knauf were urging him to do so? That has never made sense to me. What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?”

Well, we certainly don’t think jabs like that will get him any closer to it!

In another desperate bid, he even compared himself to King Charles III, who is also estranged from Meghan and Harry:

“I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do. Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received. He is going through cancer treatment and I’m not in the best of health. I’m not afraid of dying. It is what it is. I have so many questions I’d like to ask Meghan and Harry. The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly.”

Yikessss!

The 79-year-old also attempted to appeal to Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine:

“It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children. The relationship between cousins is a special one. There’s a unique bond. I feel sad that Lilibet and Archie don’t have the chance to get to know their cousins and take part in things like Trooping The Colour, which is their birthright. They are getting to the age where they will start asking questions, as all kids do. At some stage it’s inevitable that they will ask their parents why they have cut them off from both sides of the family? They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England. I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the King. The decisions Meghan and Harry have made will affect their kids for the rest of their lives. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilibet will feel in a few years time when they realize all the things they have missed out on.”

Inneresting play here… We just don’t understand WHY in the world he thinks speaking out more and more will get him any closer to reconciling with Meghan! Like, isn’t a MAJOR reason behind their falling out because he continuously airs out her dirty laundry??

After questioning his daughter’s life choices, Thomas went on to reflect fondly on her upbringing with Meghan’s mom Doria:

“I always provided well for Meghan and Doria and was happy to do so. There was never any bad blood between us until Meghan met Harry. Those are the happy times I look back on. Meghan had a great childhood and I felt lucky, as a father, to spend so much time with her.”

He added:

“The one thing I never imagined was Meghan turning against me at this point in my life. I thought she would always be there for me. Meghan was mad at me because I posed for some paparazzi pictures before the wedding. I was totally alone and being hounded. A photographer went to my daughter Samantha and convinced her that the pictures would improve my image. It was a mistake and I have apologized for it repeatedly. “

Uhhh, yeah, right. Thomas then once again took aim at Meghan and Harry’s falling out with the royals:

“When you look at what Harry and Meghan have done since, like accusing the Royal Family of racism, it’s far worse than anything I’ve done.”

Jeez!

He added:

“I don’t want pity and I don’t want this episode to define my life. I don’t want to be a footnote in history. I never felt old in my mind, but it hit me a few years ago when people started standing up and offering me their chair. When the drama started with Meghan and Harry I was already well into my 70s and, while I did not realize it at the time, I was vulnerable.”

After ripping on his daughter some more about how much she’s changed and how HE helped her career, the director concluded by brining the interview back to the matter of his upcoming birthday:

“I don’t expect to hear from Meghan and Harry. I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that.”

WOW. This is just… WOW.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Should Meghan forgive him? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Good Morning Britain/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]