Prince William Was Furious Over THIS Line In The Harry & Meghan Doc!

It’s no surprise Prince William has been left fuming over pretty much everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had to say since leaving the royal family — but this one comment really put him over the edge!

In the upcoming book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story., out later this week, author Robert Hardman revealed the one line in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that had the Prince of Wales most upset! And, yes, it has to do with his wifey Princess Catherine!

Related: Prince Harry Also Had A Falling Out With The Actor Who Plays Charles?!

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, Willy was furious over his little brother’s “blatant attack” against Kate Middleton! Why? Well, because in the doc, the Archewell founder reflected on how relationships typically formed in his family, saying:

“For so many people in the [royal] family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart.”

Whether he meant to or not, Haz was seemingly throwing some major shade at the Cambridges — completely shocking friends of the family, with one saying in the book:

“On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low.”

Big oof!

According to the book, opinions were divided as to whether or not the Invictus Games founder’s comments were actually meant to be a dig at William and Kate. After all, he didn’t name them, so he could’ve been talking about any royal couple, right? Or maybe just trying to point out that he followed his heart no matter what other people thought of his partner, Meghan Markle? But with their history, we get why so many people assumed this was meant to be rude AF!

As for why he might’ve said what he said, others thought this could’ve just been “Harry shooting his mouth off” with more thoughtless allegations. Either way, if William believed Harry went after his wife (for the umpteenth time), no wonder he’s not ready to reconcile! There are some things that are harder to get over than others!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Was this a dig at Kate?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]