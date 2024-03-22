Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Message Of 'Healing' To Princess Catherine

In the wake of Princess Catherine revealing her cancer diagnosis on Friday morning, many family members have reached out with kind messages. So what about the ones where there’s still bad blood?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly were kept out of the loop when it came to Kate’s medical treatment — either because they aren’t trusted or simply aren’t close enough to stay informed. But they did send a message upon learning the news.

Harry and Meghan reached out through the media, releasing the following statement to multiple outlets:

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

On its face, this is a very genial message of hope, right? Buuuuuuuut you know people are going to read into it. The part about them hoping for “privacy” and “peace” for Kate and the rest of the royals. Does that not seem, maybe a liiiiittle bit salty? As if to say, “See? This is what we said was problematic for us, all we wanted, a bit of privacy and peace, and now you see how you can’t have that!” Kind of throwing it back in the fam’s face that they feel they were treated poorly for asking for the same thing??

We don’t know for sure if there was any spiteful intent in the message, perhaps it was simply meant to be as it reads. Maybe they’re just being generous. We’re happy to give them the benefit of the doubt. If so, we apologize for reading into it. But after all these months, years now, of feuding… It’s become second nature, what can we say?

What do YOU think of the statement, Perezcious readers? Is there any told-ya-so in there that you can see??

