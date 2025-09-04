Princess Catherine Shows Off FULL Blonde Hair Transformation, And... WOW!!

Princess Catherine is showing off her new look!

Last month, the Princess of Wales appeared to have left behind her classic brunette look! Photographers caught a brief glimpse of her new ‘do when she was driving to a church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It was just a peek, however — she was busy in the car with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. We didn’t get a good look at the whole picture at the time. But we finally did this week!

On Thursday, Kate Middleton made her first official appearance with Prince William after the summer break to visit the gardens at the Natural History Museum. But forget natural OR history — because this was all about flaunting her brand new blonde era! In numerous photos from the event, you can see she is rocking the much lighter and longer locks while sporting her signature loose waves. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kate Middleton's Latest Hair Change on Full Display After Previewing Blonde Summer Highlights https://t.co/qKx5AXuR0z — People (@people) September 4, 2025

STUNNING!

After dealing with a tough cancer battle, Catherine probably wanted a change — to shed that dark time in her life! What better way to do that than getting a complete hair makeover! And it looks amazing!

What are your reactions to her blonde look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]