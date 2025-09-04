Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

King Charles Shares Rare Candid Health Comments Amid Cancer Battle Prince Harry 'Seething' At Meghan Markle Over Netflix Show Admission, Sources Say -- But... REALLY?!? Meghan Markle Is Free To Say Whatever She Wants And THIS Is What She Says Now About Donald Trump: Meghan Markle FINALLY Addresses Backlash & The Wild Choice To Use 'Sussex' As Her Last Name… Wow! Prince Harry FINALLY Expected To Reunite With King Charles! Will Prince William Be There? Why Prince William & Princess Catherine 'Delayed' Telling George About His 'Destiny' Lily Phillips Emotionally Reacts After Parents BEG Her To Quit 'Degrading' Adult Film Career! How Everything Has Changed For Princess Catherine After Cancer Battle -- Her New Priorities Revealed! Meghan Markle Opens Up About Being 'Not Well' While Apart From Kids For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral! Meghan Markle Recalls 'Silly' & 'Inauthentic’ Royal Rule She Had To Follow! Meghan Markle Reveals Who Said 'I Love You First' In Prince Harry Relationship!  Harry Styles Was Just Caught On Video Going For A Stroll, Arm-In-Arm, With Zoe Kravitz In Rome!

Kate Middleton

Princess Catherine Shows Off FULL Blonde Hair Transformation, And... WOW!!

Princess Catherine is showing off her new look!

Last month, the Princess of Wales appeared to have left behind her classic brunette look! Photographers caught a brief glimpse of her new ‘do when she was driving to a church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It was just a peek, however — she was busy in the car with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. We didn’t get a good look at the whole picture at the time. But we finally did this week!

Related: King Charles Shares Rare Candid Health Comments Amid Cancer Battle

On Thursday, Kate Middleton made her first official appearance with Prince William after the summer break to visit the gardens at the Natural History Museum. But forget natural OR history — because this was all about flaunting her brand new blonde era! In numerous photos from the event, you can see she is rocking the much lighter and longer locks while sporting her signature loose waves. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

STUNNING!

After dealing with a tough cancer battle, Catherine probably wanted a change — to shed that dark time in her life! What better way to do that than getting a complete hair makeover! And it looks amazing!

What are your reactions to her blonde look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2025 12:00pm PDT

Share This