Princess Catherine 'Feels Sick' Over Prince Andrew's Newly Revealed Connections To Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Catherine is horrified by Prince Andrew‘s controversy!

Prince Andrew has thrust the royal family into scandal yet again, thanks to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a new investigation for allegedly trying to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexual assault. For once, he seems to know his continued controversy is bad for the monarchy and announced he’ll stop using his royal titles.

Related: Andrew Allegedly Begged Staff To ‘Arrange Girls’ For Him

But the former Duke of York is putting up a harder battle as his relatives try to fully oust him, such as fighting over where he’ll move once leaving the Royal Lodge at long last. It’s been a whole mess… one the royals thought was behind them years ago.

According to RadarOnline.com sources on Tuesday, Kate Middleton has been left “physically and emotionally drained” while dealing with this drama. She’s “deeply upset” that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are causing so many issues for the family as more shocking allegations surface — and all this stress is the last thing she needs as she recovers from her cancer battle.

A palace insider broke it down for the outlet, explaining:

“Kate feels sick to her stomach that it’s happening all over again. After everything she’s been through, she just wants peace, stability, and to protect her children. The stress of it all couldn’t come at a worse time.”

A family source reiterated this, adding:

“Kate’s both devastated and angry. She feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew’s actions to undo so much of that progress. She’s adamant this has to stop now — she won’t let it stain the future for her children.”

The Princess of Wales has been committed to her health and prioritizing her well-being after a really tough year, but this ickiness is making it hard for her to do that, another confidant shared:

“She’s concentrating on her recovery, body and mind. That’s why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable to her. She’s doing her best to stay centered for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard.”

Oof. It doesn’t help that the Waleses are neighbors with the former Yorks! As mentioned, the divorced couple still live in Royal Lodge. Will and Kate just moved nearby with their three kiddos to Forest Lodge. Awkward! Despite the close distance, sources say they’re determined to put “huge distance” between them and the disgraced royals.

We’ve heard previous reports that William is taking charge and has established a “scorched-earth policy” when it comes to handling scandals. He’s even stepping in for his father King Charles III, who seems unable to fully confront his younger brother at this time. The future king is not alone in his strict thinking, a senior royal aide chimed in:

“William and Kate are completely aligned on this. They’ve told the King that things have to change — the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy. In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals.”

While Charles supports William’s position on Andrew, he’s reportedly more “anxious” about wanting to manage the situation quietly. But the 76-year-old is also starting to scale back on public engagements amid his ongoing cancer fight, so palace staff are preparing for William and Kate to take the lead now! That’s giving them even more control on how to tackle this ordeal, an aide dished:

“The Waleses are taking charge and drawing clear lines. Kate, in particular, is done with all the turmoil. She’s focused on shielding her family and securing the monarchy’s future — it’s about preserving what little credibility the institution still has.”

Unfortunately, the effect this has been having on Kate has been noticeable by her friends, a source said:

“She’s endured such a difficult year and continues to show incredible resilience. But watching these same scandals resurface while she’s trying to recover has left her completely drained. All she wants now is for the family to finally move forward.”

Now it’s all starting to make sense why William is so eager to kick Andrew out, no matter the cost! This isn’t just about his feelings about preserving the monarchy — it has triggered his hubby instincts! He’s trying to protect his wife!

Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em all in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/John Rainford]