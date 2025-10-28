Prince William & Princess Catherine's 'Scorched-Earth Policy' To Deal With Royal Scandals After Prince Andrew

Prince William and Princess Catherine aren’t going easy on ANYONE in the royal family from here on out!

Now that Prince Andrew has been successfully pushed out of the monarchy for his continued ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the future king is determined to follow this same rulebook — if not be even stricter — when it’s his turn to rule! Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital on Monday:

“Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics.”

She continued:

“They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form.”

British broadcaster Helena Chard also chimed in, insisting William and Kate Middleton are planning to do whatever it takes to protect the palace’s reputation, especially after being let down by King Charles III‘s actions so far:

“Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment.”

William aims to have a “solution-focused lens” moving forward, the insider added:

“He is far more ruthless than his father.”

Yeesh!! Because “he always takes the harder line,” it’s expected he’ll have no tolerance for any scandals! Helena noted:

“He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals.”

Andrew may not be the only one losing his “privileges”! The source also dished:

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy. Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, they don’t want any other sideshows blotting the royal family’s good work. Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges.”

William has been among the family members advocating to exile the Duke of York and is “fully supportive” of His Majesty’s choice to finally put some boundaries up with the embattled relative, who is currently under investigation for allegedly asking a police protection officer to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexual assault. Before this bombshell dropped, Andrew revealed he would stop using his remaining royal titles to distance himself from the monarchy amid all his controversy.

This was a long time coming, and not even as harsh as the father of three would’ve liked to see, Chard pointed out:

“William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage.”

But the 43-year-old also understands his father is in a tough spot when it comes to bis brother:

“He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course. However, he feels his father has teetered too long with the kid gloves approach.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicted Willy will enforce a “scorched-earth policy” when it comes to Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their kids, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie!

“This matter should surely have been resolved by the time William becomes king. Who knows by then where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be residing?”

The fight to get the 65-year-old out of the Royal Lodge is still underway, and it’s looking more and more likely he’ll be out in no time!

As for the heir’s thoughts on his cousins, the expert called that situation “extremely tricky,” elaborating:

“Only four working royals are under 70. There was potential for [Beatrice and Eugenie], which now seems unlikely, but anything could happen in the weeks and months ahead.”

Another royal expert, Ian Pelham Turner, agreed there is “immense pressure” to fully give Andrew the boot as a way of cleaning up the monarchy. He explained:

“There is immense pressure behind the scenes to oust Andrew to sanitize the monarchy. Andrew thinks it’s too quiet. Sarah hates the heat. But their days are numbered.”

Hilary also stated that the Prince of Wales “has been the force behind all of this” — with his wife’s support, though, per Chard, she’s also focused on making sure her kids are protected from the media scrutiny and “being taught all the royal ropes.” Fordwich expressed:

“Prince William is looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy.”

BTW, per the Sunday Times, William has already banned his uncle from attending future royal events — including his coronation! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really better prepare themselves for the future!! They’ve got a big battle ahead of them if they really want back in! If William is being this harsh on Andrew, just imagine how he’ll handle the Sussexes!

